Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Merit List - Check Here

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Merit List: Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2023 has published on its official website rajugneet2023.com NEET UG Second Merit List 2023 today i.e. Wednesday August 23, 2023.
Rajasthan MBBS and BDS Second Round Combined Merit List 2023 has been released categorywise including State combined, OBC, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA.
Candidates who have registered for Rajasthan Medical and Dental Counselling can directly access the MBBS and BDS Round 2 Merit List in PDF using the steps and direct link provided here.
Rajasthan Medical Counselling board had published on Aug 23, NEET UG 2023 Seat Matrix for Round 2 Counselling. Candidates should carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for choice filling.
Candidates whose names appeared in the 2nd Merit List are allowed to use Choice Filling option from Aug 21 to 25, 2023.
Candidates should note auto-locking of the choices and options filled will be done at 02:00 pm on Aug 25, 2023. They should therefore use option submission and choice filling before 02:00 PM on Aug 25.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajugneet2023.com.
2. Click on "Provisional Merit list, Combined, Round 2, 23.08.2023" under the Download Section of the Home Page.
3. The 591-page Merit List containing the names of 12,392 candidates will be downloaded in PDF.
4. Check your name and other details.
Based on the choices and options submitted by the candidates, the admission board will publish on August 28, 2023 Second Round allotment information on the official website.
Candidates will be allowed to print allotment letter, on-line, through website, from August 29 to September 04, 2023.
Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board - 2023 had started thorugh its official website rajugneet2023.com from August 16, 2023 Online Registration for 2nd Round of Medical and Dental Counselling 2023. The last date of application was August 19, 2023.
The Rajasthan Medical Counselling for round 1 had started in July 2023. The NEET UG 2023 First Round Merit List was published on July 29 and NEET 2023 First Round Seat Allotment result was published on August 04, 2023.
The candidates who are not satisfied with the allotlemtn in round 1 or have not got admission in second round can participate in Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling.
