At World Athletics Championships 2023, India, Pakistan Story

Budapest (Hungary): Neeraj Chopra, in a historic moment for Indian athletics, clinched the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary Sunday.
Neeraj Chopra defeated Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who was behind the former by just 0.35 meters, in the World Athletics Championships 2023 Final.
Displaying exceptional prowess, Neeraj Chopra recorded a stellar throw of 88.17 meters during his 2nd attempt, solidifying his dominance throughout the event.
On the other hand, Arshad Nadeem managed a commendable throw of 87.82 meters during the men’s javelin final.
Neeraj Chopra bagged the Gold while Arshad Nadeem went home with a Silver - both scripting history for their respective countries.
Neeraj Chopra, the 'golden boy of Indian athletics' who had brought home India's first-ever athletics gold in Olympics, etched his name in history by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to secure a Gold medal at this prestigious championship.
Not far behind Chopra, Arshad Nadeem became the toast of the nation after becoming Pakistan's first athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. Nadeem had last year won Gold for Pakistan with a best throw of 90.18 metres at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
What was unique on Sunday was that the first time both Pakistani and Indian athletes were in the limelight at the same time in the World Championships. And, to make the moment more memorable, Chopra made it a point to invite his Pakistani rival to go on a victory lap after the final.
In fact, Neeraj Chopra, with the Indian flag fluttering behind him, was alone with the third-placed Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch for the photo-op after winning the Gold at World Championships. He cast a look to his side, urging Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem to join him.
Neeraj Chopra called Arshad Nadeem for this beautiful click. Spread love not hate Between neighbourspic.twitter.com/SyWeddOvne— ZaiNii (@ZainAli_16) August 27, 2023
Nadeem, it turns out, was looking for a Pakistan flag but joined Chopra without one - both beaming gold-and-silver smiles.
"It is a very satisfying achievement for me to get a distance of 87.82 metres as I returned to international competition after nearly a year due to my elbow surgery," Chopra said.
A day before the final, Arshad had sent a heartwarming message to the Indian champ:
“Neeraj bhai, Aap bhi achcha karein, Hum bhi acha karein. Aapka naam hai world me, hamara bhi naam aye,” he told Sportstar. (Brother, may you also do well, and I also do well. You have a name in the world. I hope I also get my name in the world)”.
After the final, not long after that photo-op, Neeraj returned his compliments:
“I don’t use my mobile much before competition but today I looked at it and the first thing was India versus Pakistan … I felt good that Arshad threw well and we discussed how both our countries are growing now. Earlier there were European athletes but now we have reached their level,” Chopra said.
