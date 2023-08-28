Bengaluru: Man arrested for killing live-in-partner

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old man has been arrested by Bengaluru police for killing his liv-in-partner.
The victim, Deva S, is from Thiruvananthapuram while the accused, Vaishnav, is from Kollam in Kerala.
Vaishnav and Deva known each other since college days. They were working in a same firm and were also living together in a rented home at New Mico Layout.
There were frequent quarrels between the two, according to their neighbors.
On Saturday, Vaishnav hit Deva over her head with pressure cooker during a fight. Deva succumbed to her injuries, reports said.
Vaishnav had emptied rice from the cooker to a plate and then used it to hit Deva in the bedroom. Preliminary investigation revealed he hit her lover’s head with a cooker three times between 4:00 pm and 4.30 pm.
The brutal killing came to light when Deva's sister Krishna could not reach her on the phone and contacted her neighbour. The neighbour then alerted the police.
Reports further said that Vaishnav suspected that Deva was cheating on him. Because of this they used to frequently fight with each other.
Their families were not only aware of their liv-in-relationship but also knew about the cracks in their relationship. They were also trying to resolve the matter.
The duo had visited Krishna earlier in the day on Saturday. “They were arguing repeatedly. I tried to pacify them and sent them home at around 01:00 pm”, Deva's sister said.
Vaishnav was on the run after killing his lover but was later arrested.
