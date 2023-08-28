MP: Son beaten to death, mother stripped over Dalit daughter's sex assault case

Bhopal: A Dalit teen was beaten to death while her mother was stripped naked as the young man refused to withdraw a sexual assault case of his sister in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.
The incident took place late on Thursday in Barodia Naunagir village of Sagar district.
Police have filed case against nine. All of them have been arrested.
“Nine people have been charged with murder and three will face charges under the stringent Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act. All of them have been arrested”, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey told media.
“Nine people have been charged with murder and three will face charges under the stringent Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act. All of them have been arrested”, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey told media.
According to the police, key accused Vikram Singh (28) and eight members of his family members have been forcing the victim and his family to withdraw a sexual harassment case his sister lodged against Singh in 2019.
They attacked the family members when they refused to withdraw the case.
"They thrashed him so badly that he couldn't survive. Hume beparda kar diya. I was stripped”, said the young man's mother.
“The police arrived and I was handed a towel. I stood there in a towel until they got me a saree," the Dalit woman was quoted as saying by NDTV.
"They thrashed him so badly that he couldn't survive. Hume beparda kar diya. I was stripped”, said the young man's mother.
“The police arrived and I was handed a towel. I stood there in a towel until they got me a saree," the Dalit woman was quoted as saying by NDTV.
She said the mob also ransacked and vandalized their home.
"None of the household items are left intact. Even the pucca roofs were broken. The mob then went to another house in search of her other two sons”, she added.
"None of the household items are left intact. Even the pucca roofs were broken. The mob then went to another house in search of her other two sons”, she added.
The victim's aunt said the mob barged into her house too and threatened her husband and children.
"They would have killed my children and husband too. They even checked our fridge," she alleged.
"They would have killed my children and husband too. They even checked our fridge," she alleged.
The situation remains tense in the village with heavy police force deployed after the incident.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.