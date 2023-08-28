Watch: Astronomer installs Telescope in middle of road to show people Saturn glimpses

New York: Joe Delfausse, an 82-year-old astronomer, over the weekend set up his telescope in the middle of a busy New York street to give people a chance to gaze at Saturn, the 6th planet from the Sun.
Despite a warning from a driver, the rest of the traffic managed to move around the stargazers, showcasing the astronomer's talent, The New York Post reported.
A video that went viral on the internet shows a large number of people lining up to peer through Delfausse’s telescope to catch a glimpse of Saturn.
Saturn is the only planet in our Solar System that people can see from the farthest distance of 800 million miles away from Earth with the naked eye.
Locals on Sunday, headed outside to look toward the southeast to view the giant planet, a bright yellowish “star” all through the night until sunrise, as it reached opposition, positioning itself directly opposite the Sun, ABC News 5 reported.
Planets at opposition rise just after sunset and are visible until dawn. It also means this is the biggest and brightest Saturn will appear all year long, although it will continue to look bigger and brighter in the weeks following opposition.
Many astronomers recommend that everyone view Saturn at least once in their lives, among all the planets that may be seen.
Joe Delfausse stood like a proud dad as each person dipped their head to gaze into the lens.
“I can show them the heavens,” he told The Guardian, adding that his telescope always piques the interest of often-wary New Yorkers.
This man who placed his telescope in the middle of a Brooklyn road to show strangers what Saturn looks like has done more for traffic calming than any elected official in the lower 48. Let’s protect this man at all costs. pic.twitter.com/sbYC8nqBRj
“All of a sudden, they drop their guard,” he said.
“They’re talking to the people in front and behind them. I guess we’re all starved for connection, and when you see someone’s eyes widen because they’ve never seen anything like that, you feel like you’ve made a difference.”
Additionally, Saturn will be visible until next February as well.
While they were able to view the planet with binoculars, some skywatchers captured detailed images of Saturn, its rings and its moons with the help of their telescope.
