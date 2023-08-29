Principal molests students, arrested only after victims write to Yogi in blood

[Image for representation]
Ghaziabad: Local Police Tuesday arrested Rajeev Pandey, Principal of Kisan Adarsh Higher Secondary School in Bamhaita village of Ghaziabad district, after some girl students addressing UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a letter written in blood accused him of molestation and sexual harassment.
In the four-page letter, the girl students alleged that Rajeev Pandey used to call them to his office and molest them. When students protested, the Principal threatened them.
“We are students of Kisan Adarsh Higher Secondary School in Bamhaita village. The Principal of our school, Rajeev Pandey, used to call one or the other girl to his office every day and misbehave with us and threatened to destroy us if we told this to anyone", the students wrote in the letter addressed to the Chief Minister.
"Most of the girls remain silent because of his scare. Some of us girls dared to narrate the ordeal at home on August 21, after which our parents gathered together and went to the school with the female councillor Parmosh Yadav who spoke to the manager", they said.
"We want to meet you and we demand justice. Please give us time so we can meet you with our parents and tell you the entire matter," the girls said in their letter.
The students also alleged police inaction and said their families were being threatened.
"We were made to sit at the police station for four hours and yet there is no action against the Principal. Police come to our homes daily and threaten our parents. It is difficult to even step out," the students alleged in the letter.
"Babaji, we are your daughters. Please ensure justice," they wrote.
After the girls' letter written in blood went viral on social media, police arrested the principal.
"A case has been registered against the principal based on the girls’ complaint", ACP Saloni Aggarwal said.
The Principal however remained unperturbed. And, soon after the letter came in public domain, he retaliated by filing a counter-complaint against the parents of several girls, alleging physical assault.
