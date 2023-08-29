Rare, But Not Blue - Watch Bigger and Birghter Super Moon Wednesday

Mumbai: Skygazers across the world will have a chance to meet with bigger and brighter Moon Wednesday August 30, 2023.
The Moon on Wednesday is called "Super Blue Moon" or just "Blue Moon".
The Earth's closest neighbour will however not look "blue" or "bluish" as the name implies.
The full moon when appears twice in a month is called "Blue Moon" or "Super Blue Moon" since 1940s.
The first full Moon of the ongoing month was on August 01, 2023 and the second full Moon will be visible on August 30, 2023.
The Blue Moon Wednesday will also be a supermoon, meaning it will occur during a period when the moon is closer to the Earth, making it appear almost imperceptibly larger in the sky.
Interestingly, the second full Moon of the month is called as Blue Moon, the ongoing month's first full Moon on August 01, 2023 was "Sturgeon Moon".
The August full Moon is traditionally known as the “Sturgeon Moon” because of the abundance of that fish in the Great Lakes in August hundreds of years ago.
The Super Blue Moon will rise just after sunset at 7:10 p.m. EDT (2310 GMT) on Wednesday from the eastern horizon. This will not be when it is at its biggest and brightest, however. The exact moment of full Moon is defined as the point at which it is 180 degrees from the sun, completely opposite our star in the sky over Earth, according to In the Sky.
For this year's Blue Moon, the Moon will be opposite the Sun at 9:36 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 30 (0336 on Aug. 31), according to NASA. At this time, it will be in the constellation of Aquarius. The Blue Moon will then set on Thursday just before the sun rises at around 6:46 a.m. EDT (1046 GMT).
