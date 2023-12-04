HCoI releases Hajj Policy 2024, Application starts soon

Hajj 2024: After a much delay, the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) released the Hajj Policy 2024 on its official website though it is yet to start providing the Haj Application Form (HAF) for the pilgrims.
The Hajj Policy 2024 has been attached with a letter issued by the Haj Division of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
The Haj Division said the Hajj Policy for the coming year of the annual pilgrimage has been approved by the Competent Authority. It said the policy finalized for Haj 2023 will be applicable for this year’s Hajj too.
Besides giving details of other Hajj related information, the Hajj 2024 Policy said there will be a total of 25 embarkation points like the previous year.
Regarding the Haj Application Forms, the policy said, “The Haj Application Forms (HAFs) can be obtained from the State / Union Territory Haj Committees free of cost or can be downloaded from the website of the Haj Committee of India hajcommittee.gov.in or through the Android App “Haj Committee of India” available on Play Store.
The HCoI under the head “Availability of Haj Application Forms (HAFs)” of the 13-page Haj Policy further said, “Photocopies can also be used.”
The Haj Policy however does not mention the date and time to start submitting the application forms.
Speaking to ummid.com, a Haj Committee of India official said the application process will start any time in the next few days.
“The complete application schedule and other details will be published when the application form will be made available on the Haj Committee website”, the official said.
Among other things, the Haj Policy said there will be a total 25 Hajj Embarkations Points namely: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Srinagar, Ranchi, Gaya, Guwahati, Indore, Bhopal, Mangalore, Goa, Aurangabad, Varanasi, Jaipur, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kannur, Vijayawada, Agartala and Calicut.
“In addition to 25 Embarkation Points, the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) may also consider the requests of inclusion of other airports as Eps with the approval of competent authority and concerned ministries”, the Haj Policy said.
The Haj Policy also explains in details the process of Qurrah (Draw of lots), Government Quota and General Wait List, rules of cancellation and refund, accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, and also selection of air carrier.
“MoMA in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation must ensure that selection of Airlines for Haj Operations is done through a transparent process as per GFR”, the Haj Committee said.
The Hajj Policy further said that out its allotted quota of 175,025 pilgrims 80% will go through the Haj Committee of India and the remaining 20% will embark for Hajj through Haj Group Organizers (HGOs) i.e. Private Tour or Hajj Tour Operators.
Aspiring pilgrims can also refer the Haj Policy to know the cover size, distribution of quota, vaccination requirement and health related instructions, duration of stay, and Adahi (Qurbani).
“The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is the only body authorized by the Government of Saudi Arabia to perform Qurbai for Haj pilgrims. The pilgrims therefore should not fall to prey to fraudsters in the name of Qurbani”, the Haj Committee of India said.
