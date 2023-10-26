IBM introduces AI-powered Watsonx Code Assistant

Armonk (New York): American multinational technology corporation IBM Thursday October 26, 2023 launched Watsonx Code Assistant, a Generative AI-powered assistant that it believes will help enterprise developers and IT operators code more quickly and more accurately using natural language prompts.
The product currently delivers on two specific enterprise use cases. First, IT Automation with Watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed, for tasks such as network configuration and code deployment.
Second, mainframe application modernization with Watsonx Code Assistant for Z, for translation of COBOL to Java on IBM Z, the company said.
Designed to accelerate development while maintaining the principles of trust, security, and compliance, the product leverages generative AI based on IBM's Granite foundation models for code running on IBM's watsonx platform, the company said.
"Granite uses the decoder architecture, which underpins large language model capabilities to predict what is next in a sequence to support natural language processing tasks", it said.
"IBM is exploring opportunities to tune Watsonx Code Assistant with additional domain-specific generative AI capabilities to assist in code generation, code explanation, and the full end-to-end software development lifecycle to continue to drive enterprise application modernization", a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, said.
"With this launch, Watsonx Code Assistant joins Watsonx Orchestrate and Watsonx Assistant in IBM's growing line of watsonx assistants that provide enterprises with tangible ways to implement generative AI," said Kareem Yusuf, Ph.D, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Growth, IBM Software.
"Watsonx Code Assistant puts AI-assisted code development and application modernization tools directly into the hands of developers – in a naturally integrated way that is designed to be non-disruptive – to help address skills gaps and increase productivity", he added.
"With IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed, platform users can input plain English prompts to automatically generate task recommendations for Ansible Playbooks that adhere to best practices in task creation and maintenance", the company said.
"This way, a greater number of team members can create Ansible Playbooks more efficiently and implement automation engineered to be more resilient and easier to support without in-depth training", it added.
The Ansible Automation Platform helps enterprise developers and IT operators implement automation, using Ansible Playbooks, for IT tasks including infrastructure management, hybrid cloud deployment, network configuration, application deployment and more.
IBM Watsonx Code Assistant for Z helps enable faster translation of COBOL to Java on IBM Z and enhances developer productivity on the platform.
"It is being designed to assist businesses in leveraging generative AI and automated tooling to accelerate their mainframe application modernization – while allowing clients to take advantage of the performance, security and resiliency capabilities of IBM Z", the tech giant said.
"Watsonx Code Assistant for Z leverages generative AI to transform individual COBOL business services into object-oriented Java code. The next step in the lifecycle is validation testing", IBM said.
"Anticipated in a future release, the product will support automated test case generation to validate the new COBOL or Java services", it added.
