Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 Time Table released

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released on its official website upmsp.edu.in subject wise detailed time table and date sheet of the Class 10 (Matric or Secondary Mahyamik exam HSC) and Class 12 (Intermediate) to be held in the year 2024.
Close to 60 lakh students have registered for the 2024 UP 10th High School (UPMSP HSC) and 12th Intermediate exams 2024 which will begin from February 22 and continue till March 09, 2024.
Of them around 32 lakh students are of Class 10 Secondary and close to 28 lakh students are from Class 12 Inter or Higher Secondary.The examinations will be held at over 8,700 centers across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
According to the time table (date sheet) for the 2024 UP board examinations released by Secretary, UP Secondary Education Board, Divyakant Shukla and published on the UPMSP official website "upmsp.edu.in", the Class 10 and 12 both examinations will begin on Feb 22 with Hindi as first paper and end on March 9 after continuing for 17 working days.
The UP board detailed time table further showed the exams will be held in morning shift 08:30 AM to 11:45 AM and 02:00 to 05:15 PM.
According to the 2024 UP board exam time table, the main papers of Class 10 include Maths on February 27, Sanskrit on February 28, Science on February 29, English on March 4, Computers on March 05 and Social Studies on March 7.
For intermediate board exams, the Economics exam is set for February 28, the Accountancy exam (for Commerce stream) Maths scheduled for February 29. The Botany and Maths papers of 12th Inter will be held on the same day, but during the evening session i.e., from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.
The Urdu and other optional languages exam for the Uttar Pradesh 12th students will be held on March 01 and English language paper will be held on March 02, 2024 whereas 12th Geography paper will be held on March 05, 2024.
The Uttar Pradesh board had conducted Class 10 exams in 2023 from Feb 16 to March 3, and Class 12 exams 2023 from Feb 16 to March 4.
The UP board Class 10th result in 2023 was declared on April 25. Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandi Inter College of Mahmudabad, Sitapur had topped the Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 exam held last year.
The UP board Class 12th result in 2023 too was declared on April 25. Shubh Chopra had topped the UP board Intermediate 12th board exams held last year.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.