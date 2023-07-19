AI will soon bring sex dolls to life: Ex-Google Exec

San Francisco: A former Google executive has claimed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered sex dolls would seem 'alive' and eliminate the need for a human partner in the bed.
"AI will usher in a redesign of love and relationships in that people won’t be able to tell the difference between real-life sexual encounters and those that are created artificially", Mohammad "Mo" Gawdat said.
Gawdat was Chief Business Officer for Google’s clandestine research-and-development arm X.
"Human beings will soon be able to simulate sex through virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets such as Apple’s Vision Pro or a Quest 3", Gawdat said while talking to Tom Bilyeu of the “Impact Theory” podcast on YouTube.
The headsets integrated with AI-powered bots will deceive people into thinking that the sex robot is real.
"Just think about all of the illusions that we're now unable to decipher. But if we can convince you that this sex robot is alive, or that sex experience in a virtual reality headset or an augmented reality headset is alive, it's real, then there you go," Gawdat told Bilyeu.
He further said that technological advances would enable computer-backed systems to interface with the human brain and give it the impression of interacting with a peer.
"If we think a few years further and think of Neuralink and other ways of connecting directly to your nervous system, and why would you need another being in the first place?" the former Google exec said.
Referencing real-life human relationships, he said:
"You know, that's actually quite messy".
"Moreover, even the mental and emotional stimuli associated with intimacy can be artificially recreated", New York Post quoted Gawdat in its report.
"It's all signals in your brain that you enjoy companionship, and sexuality, and -- if you really want to take the magic out of it -- it can be simulated," Gawdat said.
In response to the raging debate over AI-powered bots being considered "sentient," he said the issue does not matter if a human brain believes them to be real.
While talking to Bilyeu, Gawdat also unpacked for his listeners the biochemistry of how sex registers inside the human brain, suggesting that the physical side of human sexual intimacy would be easy to simulate with today's technology.
