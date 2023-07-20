16 killed in landslide at village in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Raigad (Maharashtra): At least 16 people were killed after a massive landslide that occurred around 11 pm Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur Tehsil of Mahasashtra's Raigad district around 80 km from Mumbai, officials said.
The incident took place after torrential rains in the area.
"The rescue teams have after working non-stop for nearly 20 hours recovered 16 bodies and saved 22 injured persons, who were crushed when a portion of a 550 mt hillock crashed on a large part of the Irshalwadi tribal village near Khalapur in Raigad district late on Wednesday night", officials said.
The officials said a rescue team member was also among those killed adding at least 80 people are still trapped.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rushed to the tragedy spot to monitored the situation, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was stationed at the State Disaster Management Centre.
"The state government is making all efforts to carry out the rescue and relief operations in the area. Our priority now is to rescue those still trapped beneath the rubble", Shinde said while taking to reporters.
“This village was not in the list of landslide-prone villages,” Shinde told reporters there.
"Two helicopters have been kept ready for the operation, but they have not been able to take-off due to the bad weather", he said.
“This village was not in the list of landslide-prone villages,” Shinde told reporters there.
"Two helicopters have been kept ready for the operation, but they have not been able to take-off due to the bad weather", he said.
Shinde said around 60 containers have been arranged as temporary shelters for rehabilitation of the landslide-affected villagers.
"There is also a plan to move them to a safer place", he added.
"There is also a plan to move them to a safer place", he added.
''We will soon take steps to carry out proper rehabilitation of the landslide-affected villagers. I have spoken to the divisional commissioner and district collector and discussed about permanent rehabilitation of these villagers immediately. We are doing it on a war-footing,'' Shinde said.
Irshalwadi is a tribal village having around 50 houses, of which 17 were buried under the landslide, the official said. Rescue teams from neighbouring Thane were also sent to the spot, as per the authorities, according to PTI.
This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon Tehsil of Pune district.
The massive landslide had swallowed up almost the entire tribal village of around 50 families. The final death toll was 153 when the rescue operation was stopped. Nothing of the old village remains except for its school building.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.