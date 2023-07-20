MHT CET 2023 Engineering CAP Round 1 Option Form Submission Begins

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has asked students to fill and submit option form for FE 2023 CAP Round 1 underway for admission to First Year Engineering B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2023-24.
Candidates whose names figure in the MHT CET First Year Engineering and Technology 2023 Final Merit List will be able to use the facility of option form submission made available on the CET Cell website fe2023.mahacet.org.
The CET Cell had published on July 19, 2023 the Final List of candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2023 Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Counselling.
Along with the Final Merit List, the CET Cell has also published Category wise vacant seat details (seat matrix) for CAP Round 1.
Candidates should note that the date and time for option form submission is from July 20 to 22, 2023. They are advised to carefully read the seat matrix before proceeding for Option and Choice form submission.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with EN23 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with EN23 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): June 24 to July 10, 2023 (Extended from July 3).
• Display of FE Provisional Merit List: July 14, 2023
• Display of the FE 23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 19, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 19, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of FE CAP Round I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 20 to 22, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of FE23 CAP Round - I: July 25, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : July 29, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 3, 2023
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): June 24 to July 10, 2023 (Extended from July 3).
• Display of FE Provisional Merit List: July 14, 2023
• Display of the FE 23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 19, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 19, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of FE CAP Round I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: July 20 to 22, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of FE23 CAP Round - I: July 25, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : July 29, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 3, 2023
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2023) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.