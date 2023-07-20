WBJEE 2023 Counselling: Registration Starts Today

WBJEE 2023 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started from today i.e. Thursday July 20, 2023 online registration for students who will be seeking admission in West Bengal colleges of Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture through WBJEE 2023.
1. Click to go to the WBJEE 2023 official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on Registration and Choice for JEE (Main) and Architecture seats on the bottom of the home page.
3. Sign-in if you have already registered OR click on New Candidate Registration.
4. Read the consent and click on “I Agree” button to proceed.
5. Select type of registration, enter WBJEE roll number and complete registration.
Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling: July 20 to 25, 2023
Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled-in by candidates: July 27, 2023
1st round of seat allotment result: August 01, 2023
Payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: August 01 to 05, 2023
2nd round of seat allotment result: August 08, 2023
Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Round 2, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: August 27 to September 02, 2021.
Registration for Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling: August 14 to 16, 2023
Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled-in by candidates for Mop-up round: August 17, 2023
Mop-Up round seat allotment result : August 22, 2023
There will be one combined counselling for both WBJEE 2023 and JEE (Main) 2023 rank holders.
Students who have JEE Main 2023 rank will be required to pay Rs 500 as counselling fees and students with WBJEE 2023 ranks will be required to pay Rs 300. Students registering for Architecture courses must have qualified the NATA to be eligible for the counselling.
Candidates should also note that there will be three rounds of counselling: Allotment, Upgradation and Mop-Up. All aspects of the counselling (registration, choice filling, allotment, payment of seat acceptance fee etc.) will be in a centralized online process only.
The counselling will be for allotment in the Institutes and courses as are mentioned in the approved Seat Matrix from the Competent Authority (DTE, Govt. of WB) and published on the Board’s website: www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had conducted on April 30, 2023 WBJEE in offline mode. Online application for the exam was started on December 23, 2022. The last date of application was January 20, 2023.
