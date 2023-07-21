Indian weather department launches Heat Index

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has launched Heat Index, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha Thursday.
Heat Index provides guidance towards additional care to be taken by people to reduce human discomfort.
"India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recently launched the Heat Index on experimental basis", Rijiju said in Indian Parliament's Upper House in a written reply Thursday.
"The experimental Heat Index has been launched by IMD to provide general guidance for the regions within India where, the apparent temperature/feel like temperature (considering the impact of humidity along with the temperature) are on the higher side causing discomfort for the people", he said.
"At present, heat index is derived using the heat index equation similar to what is used by National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), USA", he said.
"The experimental Heat Index has been launched by IMD to provide general guidance for the regions within India where, the apparent temperature/feel like temperature (considering the impact of humidity along with the temperature) are on the higher side causing discomfort for the people", he said.
"At present, heat index is derived using the heat index equation similar to what is used by National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), USA", he said.
He said the heat index provides information about the impact of humidity on the high temperatures and thus provides a feel like temperature for human beings which can be used as an indication for human discomfort.
"The Heat Index provides guidance towards additional care to be taken by people to reduce discomfort", he added.
Kiran Rijiju also explained the colour codes used for Experimental Heat Index. They are:
Green: Experimental Heat Index less than 35 deg C
Yellow: Experimental Heat Index in the range 36-45 deg C
Orange: Experimental Heat Index in the range 46-55 deg C
Red: Experimental Heat Index greater than 55 deg C
Green: Experimental Heat Index less than 35 deg C
Yellow: Experimental Heat Index in the range 36-45 deg C
Orange: Experimental Heat Index in the range 46-55 deg C
Red: Experimental Heat Index greater than 55 deg C
The Heat Index is implemented on experimental basis across India, including Andhra Pradesh.
"However, it is mentioned that, heat index for Bhubaneshwar and Ahmedabad under Heat Action Plan is done under project mode by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with local agencies like Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH)", he said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.