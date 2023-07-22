UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Out, Registration From July 25

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has published on its official website upneet.gov.in the UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule for the year 2023-24 (NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date and Time).
Accordingly, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2023 Round 1 will start on July 25, 2023. Choice Filling will start along on July 31, 2023 after the release of UP NEET UG Merit List.
The last date of registration for UP NEET UG Round 1 Counselling is July 28, 2023 up to 13 noon server time. The last date for choice filling and locking is Ausgust 03, 2023, candidates should note.
According to the MBBS and BDS Admission Schedule announced by the DGME Uttar Pradesh, 1st Round seat allotments result will be done on August 3, 2023.
"Results of UP NEET UG 2023 Round 1 will be released on August 03/04, 2023", DGME UP said.
Students will be required to download allotment letter and report at their Medical/Dental colleges from August 05 to 08, 2023.
Choice filling will be done after the release of UP MBBS and BDS Merit List, candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List. Date and schedule of choice filling is from July 31 to August 03, 2023.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List should also note that Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 05 to 08, 2023.
• Online Registration start date: July 25, 2023.
• Last date to apply: July 28, 2023
• Choice Filling/Locking: July 31 to August 31, 2023.
• UP NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: August 3/4 2023.
• UP NEET UG Round 2 start date: Will be announced later
• UP NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: Will be announced later
Candidates who are registering for Uttar Pradesh Medical and Dental Counselling should note that the first round seat allotment will be published on the official website on August 03/04, 2023.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2023 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
