Jamia fraternity’s long-cherished dream of Medical College finally comes true

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) got the Centre’s permission to establish a Medical College and also open an Overseas Campus, Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar announced Sunday.
Prof. Najma Akhtar announced this while addressing Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centenary Year Convocation held at Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday July 23, 2023.
“Jamia Millia Islamia got approval of the Union Government to set-up a Medical College which was her and Jamia fraternity’s long cherished dream”, one of India’s top institutions said.
Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar was the Chief Guest of the Convocation whereas Union Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan presided over the function.
On setting up a medical college at Jamia Millia Islamia, Education Minister Pradhan said:
“JMI will not just start a medical college but we should try to make JMI an Urban Research Centre to solve the complicated medical issues of the world.”
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar complimented all the graduating students, teachers and parents in his address. He said:
“You have earned your degrees, but learning is a life-long passion. You have acquired knowledge through education and now you must carefully cultivate this knowledge to harvest the wisdom.”
Around 12,500 students passed out in 2019 and 2020, including around 800 gold medallists and Ph.D, were awarded Gold Medals and Ph.D. Golden Degree in the JMI Centenary Year Convocation.
Jamia Millia Islamia had in January this year sought the permission to establish a Medical College at its parent campus in Delhi and Overseas Centres especially in the countries where vast majority of Indians are residing.
In her address, JMI Vice Chancellor Prof Akhtar announced that JMI is exploring possibilities to open overseas campus in middle-east and other foreign countries and wants to strengthen its bounding with its alumni across the globe.
The Jamia VC also highlighted various achievements of the university in the last few years and the future plans to further strengthen the ‘Brand Jamia’.
Later in the evening on Sunday July 23, 2023, a ‘Gold Medal Distribution Ceremony’ was organised at Dr. M.A. Ansari Auditorium of the university in the evening where Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, distributed Gold Medals to the toppers.
