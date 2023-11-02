Google ".ing" domains launched, But the price is oh my God!

San Francisco: Google Registry Tuesday launched a new domain extension type “.ing” to let brands and businesses build their website in a single word. But, the registration price for this new top-level domain is oh my God!
In a blog post Tuesday, Google said users can register .ing domains as part of its early access period. However they will have to pay “an additional one-time fee”.
“This top-level domain is ready for whatever you’re interested in, whether it’s mak.ing a fun website, giv.ing to a good cause, design.ing something beautiful or edit.ing an existing document,” Google said.
Users can register for their unique domains through partner companies like GoDaddy and 101Domain. The early access period will run until December 5, with fees decreasing on a “daily schedule”.
“On December 5 at 16:00 UTC, .ing domains will be publicly available at a base annual price through your registrar of choice,” the company said.
The new domain launch looks attracting. However, its price is so high that it will definitely be beyond the reach of common users.
A simple search on GoDaddy to register "read.ing" or "sleep.ing" shows the domains are available for pre-registration. But, the pre-registration fees is a whopping Rs.32,49,999.17/year.
"Anyone may pre-register a domain during this phase. Multiple applications for the same domain will go to auction. If you are not awarded the domain, you will receive a full refund", GoDaddy website says.
"Your registration fee for this domain is ₹ 32,49,999.17. After the initial registration, this domain will renew at ₹ 32,49,999.17/yr", the website says.
Similarly, pre-registration price of "fool.ing" domain is ₹ 70,415.83/yr, of "engineer.ing" domain is ₹ 10,83,332.50/yr whereas the pre-registration for "hugg.ing" is ₹ 16,249.17/yr.
Google is also working on a .meme top-level domain, as per a Google Registry post from August.
The .meme domain is currently in a limited registration period, as mentioned in that post. On November 28, early access to .meme will open up, and the domain will be available for registration beginning December 5.
