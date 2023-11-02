Collins names "AI" word of the year; Team ChatGPT pleased

London: As Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption worldwide is on surge, Collins English Dictionary has zeroed on "AI" as the most popular word of the year 2023.
Collins Dictionary is published by HarperCollins, an Anglo-American company.
While AI has been in news in one or the other way in last many years, its usage saw sudden jump after the launch of AI chatbot ChatGPT in January 2023.
Collins Dictionary publisher acknowledged this fact saying, "AI" usage quadrupled this year.
In the race for the "word of the year", AI competed with other shortlisted words including bazball, canon event, debanking, deinfluencing, gridflation, nepo baby, semaglutide, ultraprocessed and euless.
While Bazball - a style of test cricket in which the batting side attempts to gain the initiative by playing in a highly aggressive manner, came 2nd most popular word of the year 2023, deinfluencing came 3rd followed by nep baby, ultra-processed and canon event respectively securing the 4th, 5th and 6th place.
Team ChatGPT meanwhile is upbeat by the Collins' announcement.
"AI's selection as the word of the year by Collins Dictionary reflects the profound impact of artificial intelligence on our rapidly evolving world, where innovation and transformation are driven by the power of algorithms and data", AI ChatGPT told BBC.
