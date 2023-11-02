Mohan Bhagwat is the patriarch of the RSS combine, the force behind the current political dispensation and many other organizations working for Hindu Nation, in different educational, political, social forums. He gives the directions to this Combine on Vijay Dashmi Day (Dussera) in particular. This reflects the ideology and political agenda of Hindu nationalist majoritarian politics as being spearheaded by this organization.
This year (2023) on 24th October he made several points in his speech which clearly show the rephrasing of Second Sarsanghachalak, M.S. Golwalkar’s formulation in his book, ‘Bunch of Thoughts’, where he states that ‘Muslims, Christians and Communists’ are the internal threats to the Hindu Nation. Couched in a deceiving language, Bhagwat states:
“‘Cultural Marxism’" is "selfish and deceitful" force which seeks to divide the country by taking "control of the media and academia."
He continues that these forces "claim to be working for some lofty goals" but their real objectives are to disrupt all "orderliness and morality, beneficence, culture, dignity and restraint" in the world.
He also states:
“These destructive, all-devouring forces call themselves cultural Marxists or Woke, or the awakened ones… Their modus operandi involves taking control of the media and academia, and plunging education, culture, politics and social environment into confusion, chaos, and corruption.”
The word ‘woke’ has become a focus of cultural debate of late. It has its origins in the longings of ‘African Americans’ for freeing themselves from the clutches of racism to seek equality. It has also come to symbolize overcoming the fetters of dictatorial, pre-democratic norms imposed on the society by the patriarchy, racial and class hierarchy.
The word can now be said to have gone global – conservative politicians in Europe and Australia have mocked ideas of inclusivity as ‘woke’, using it to oppose gender equality and environmental conservation.
Writing in The Indian Express on the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ (A Documentary on Gujarat Carnage when Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, banned in India), RSS leader Ram Madhav wrote that the BBC’s “decline” was because of the rise of “woke culture” in British elites. The same Ram Madhav thinks BBC has declined because of carrying ‘The Modi Question’.
Now he backs his Sarsanghchalak by calling for going to our roots (i.e. values around Manusmriti in short), and blames Cultural Marxists for capturing our educational institutions and media. As per him the cultural Marxists have developed a narrative which has projected Hinduism and caste as oppressive, exploitative by equating Hinduism as upper caste hegemony. As per Madhav, call for caste census is divisive.
It is true that those influenced by Marxism have called for social change for equality right during the struggle for India’s Independence. It was Bhagat Singh and his Comrades who brought to fore the values of equality. When the Industrialization and modern education seeped in slowly all the progressive forces stood for overthrow of the ideological baggage accompanying the feudal society, the one guided by class, caste and gender hierarchy. It was not only the Communists but also the streams led by Jotirao Phule and Ambedkar who were in the forefront to challenge the oppressive system where dalits and women were dominated by upper caste, where values of patriarchy dominated. Freedom movement led by Gandhi took these up and tried to reach the rebellion against oppressive social practices far and wide and made it an integral part of the freedom movement.
Freedom of expression, which also was an integral part of the freedom movement, was also the hallmark of our glorious movement starting from Lokmanya Tilak to Gandhi and Nehru. They all adhered and upheld these values. In tune with the values of the Constitution the progressive people carried on their ethos through their intellectual contributions and interventions in the Universities.
The intellectual freedom exercised by these elements solidified our democratic foundations in education system and brought to fore the centers for excellence in intellectual arena like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which through its contribution not only went up to the top of the table but also created large number of writers, bureaucrats, police and other officials serving the country.
Surely there was no systematic plan to ‘infiltrate’ the centers for learning as claimed by the two worthies, who are lamenting the deviation from ‘our roots’. For them the whole process of freedom struggle is not a part of our roots.
Hindu nationalist assertion that Marxists equated Hinduism with upper caste hegemony is totally false and shows their superficial understanding of our recent past. They forget that the same Ambedkar, to whom they are paying lip service for electoral reasons, was the one who stated that Hinduism is dominated by Brahmanical values.
Same Ambedkar pained by the orthodox Hindu ethos, which refused to let dalits have equality; not only presided over the function to burn the Manusmriti but also declared that ‘I was born a Hindu; that was not in my hands, but I will not die a Hindu.’ It is this which led him away from the ‘roots’ which are being upheld by Bhagwat and Madhav.
Wokes and liberal people who want to break the chains of social hierarchy are being looked down by Bhagwat and company. Liberals want to stick to values of the Indian Constitution and dream of achieving the values of the ‘United Nations charter of Human rights’.
On the contrary, it is the RSS which has systematically cultivated Sarswati Shishu Mandirs with a curriculum upholding the caste and gender hierarchy. They floated ‘Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas’ which opposed the rational scholarly works of the likes of Wendy Doniger.
Another RSS organization got the brilliant works trying to understand our culture by deleting A. K. Ramanujan’s essay ‘Three Hundred Ramayanas’. These are just a couple of examples.
It is not liberal values, which is creating divisiveness, these values stand for freedom from Patriarchy and Caste system. What is causing divisiveness is the anti Minority propaganda spread through innumerable RSS shakhas led by lakhs of Swayamsevaks and thousands of Pracharaks.
As far as control on the media is concerned, the less said the better. Since RSS pracharak Lal Krishna Advani became Information & Broadcasting minister in Janata Dal Ministry (1977), the pro RSS elements have found a place in large numbers in the media. With Modi becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Corporate Houses have taken over the large sections of media, which is toeing the RSS-BJP line.
And last but not the least, these ideologues see the caste census as divisive. As such it is yet another step towards social justice. And of course RSS is opposed to social justice tooth and nail!
