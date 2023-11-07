GPT-4 Turbo with Vision launched - What's new

[OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella addressing OpenAI DevDay, the company's first developers' conference Monday Nov 6, 2023.]
San Francisco: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Monday November 06, 2023 announced at the company's first DevDay the release of GPT-4 Turbo with Vision that is more capable, cheaper and supports a 128K context window.
GPT-4 Turbo with Vision launch coincided with AI chatbot ChatGPT reaching 100 million weekly active users.
In his opening address at DevDay, the company's first developer conference, Sam Altman said that ChatGPT, released nearly a year ago, garnered an estimated 100 million monthly users within just two months of launching.
"Over two million developers use the platform, including more than 92 per cent of Fortune 500 companies", he told the developers.
GPT-4 Turbo with Vision has a 128k context window so it can fit the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt.
"We also optimised its performance so we are able to offer GPT-4 Turbo at a 3x cheaper price for input tokens and a 2x cheaper price for output tokens compared to GPT-4," said the company.
Along with GPT-4 Turbo, OpenAI also released a new version of GPT-3.5 Turbo that supports a 16K context window by default.
OpenAI also released Assistants API to help developers build agent-like experiences within their own applications.
"An assistant is a purpose-built AI that has specific instructions, leverages extra knowledge, and can call models and tools to perform tasks. The new Assistants API provides new capabilities such as Code Interpreter and Retrieval as well as function calling," said the company.
OpenAI is introducing a text-to-speech API that offers six preset voices to choose from and two generative AI model variants.
Developers can now generate human-quality speech from text via the text-to-speech API. Pricing starts at $0.015 per input 1,000 characters.
Developers can also integrate DALL·E 3, which was recently launched to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users, directly into their apps and products, the company announced.
OpenAI also launched Monday GPTs that the company claims is the tailor-made version of ChatGPT. Using GPTs, users can create their own ChatGPTs without even knowing coding.
