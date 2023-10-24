Arab Israeli actress arrested; Police says she “endorsed” Hamas attack

Nazareth: Israeli Police Tuesday October 24, 2023 arrested Maisa Abd Elhadi, a prominent Arab Israeli actress and influencer, from her residence here in Nazareth.
The Israeli Police said the actress has been arrested for endorsing Hamas’ Operation al Aqsa Storm.
“An actress and network influencer, resident of the city of Nazareth, has been arrested on suspicion of expressions of praise (for terror) and hate speech”, the Police said.
“An actress and network influencer, resident of the city of Nazareth, has been arrested on suspicion of expressions of praise (for terror) and hate speech”, the Police said.
The Police neither named the actress nor gave further details.
Hebrew media local reported that Maisa Abd Elhadi was arrested from her home in Nazareth early in the morning Tuesday allegedly because she in a series of social media post “endorsed” Hamas attack.
In one of the posts, Maisa Abd Elhadi in an apparent reference to fall of Berlin Wall in Germany in 1989 wrote “Let’s go, Berlin Style”, tagging an image of Hamas militants breaching the Israeli wall bordering Gaza and the occupied territories with a bulldozer.
In another post, Abd Elhadi shared images of Yaffa Adar, being taken hostage by Hamas militants with laughing emojis.
Abd Elhadi is known for her opposition to the Zionist occupation forces and their agression against the Palestinians.
The popular Palestinian actor back in May 2021 was shot by the Israeli forces in Haifa while staging a protest against the forceful expulsion of several Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem.
Abd Elhadi, who was born to Muslim parents in Nazareth, had won the Best Actress Award at the Dubai Film Festival in 2011.
The "Baghdad Central" star is the second Arab artist arrested by the Israeli Police in less than a week. Last Tuesday, Dalal Abu Amneh, a popular Palestinian Singer and Producer, who is also a Neuroscientist, was arrested merely for writing “There's no greater conqueror than Allah” on social media.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.