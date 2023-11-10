‘The New York Crimes’: Protesters swarm NYT office alleging bias in Gaza coverage

New York: Dozens of activists Thursday November 10, 2023 entered the office of The New York Times and laid siege of its lobby, accusing the publication of media bias towards Israel in its coverage of the current situation and destruction in Gaza Strip.
The activists were carrying a mock newspaper titled 'The New York Crimes' Special Palestinian Liberation Edition.
The mock paper had the names of thousands of people killed, including journalists, in Gaza by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF).
The list had a screaming headlines “We Killed Our Colleagues” and a sub-heading “By inciting enthusiasm for war, The New York Times has the blood of over 30 Journalists killed by the Israeli Army on its hands”.
UPDATE: Protesters have covered the floor of New York Times in newspapers bearing the names of the thousands of Gazans murdered by Israel in the last month.The newspaper is called “The New York Crimes.” pic.twitter.com/7dkpHI86UA— BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) November 9, 2023
UPDATE: Protesters have covered the floor of New York Times in newspapers bearing the names of the thousands of Gazans murdered by Israel in the last month.The newspaper is called “The New York Crimes.” pic.twitter.com/7dkpHI86UA
The activists scattered the mock newspapers on the floor and read out the names of close to 11,000 Palestinians – including journalists, aid workers and staff of UN and other agencies, and medical staff, killed in Gaza.
Earlier, thousands of protesters holding Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against Israel's bombardments on Gaza marched through Midtown Manhattan before reaching The New York Times office.
Around 05:00 pm local time Thursday, dozens of protesters led by media activists, who called themselves "Writers Bloc" stormed The New York Times' lobby with the mock newspapers and banners, according to The Associated Press.
Hundreds of writers read aloud the names of the New York Times editorial board, screaming: “New York Times you have blood on your hands.” pic.twitter.com/Xz3SWFHcqn— Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) November 9, 2023
Hundreds of writers read aloud the names of the New York Times editorial board, screaming: “New York Times you have blood on your hands.” pic.twitter.com/Xz3SWFHcqn
The activists called on The New York Times management to publicly call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
They also accused the media, including the Times, of having a soft croner for Israel in their coverage
Elsewhere in the United States, students of the Harvard University have spread a white cloth sheet on the road facing the varsity’s iconic Widener Library on which they are writing the names and age of thousands of Palestinians killed by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in Gaza.
Also in the U.S. over 500 Jews climbed on the Statue of Liberty chanting slogans "Palestinians must be free" and "Ceasefire Now!"
The Jews are also condeming the massacre of Palestinians shouting "Not in our names!" and "Let Gaza Live!"
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.