‘$250 Grant’: How students are lured to Nov 14 pro-Israel Washington rally

Washington: A move which is being mocked online, Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC) is offering $250 of what it calls ‘microgrant’ to students attending the November 14, 2023 ‘March for Israel’ in Washington DC.
The rally is sponsored by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.
The “March of Israel” is being organised ten days after a huge pro-Palestinian rally in Washington DC last Saturday November 04, 2023.
Called against the Israeli massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, the Washington pro-Palestine rally is believed to be the largest in the history of the United States after one such called to support anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.
The world is still not able to figure-out how and from where such a large number of protesters and peace activists joined the rally to express their anger against Israel - another apartheid state.
Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC), a powerful and well-funded organisation, is offering $250 for college students to attend the pro-Israel rally in the U.S. capital.
The coalition asked students to fill an online form to confirm their participation in the rally and get $250 for travel expenses.
“To get reimbursed for travel expenses, students just need to fill out the brief form below. Again, ICC is offering $250 per student to attend the rally in Washington, DC”, Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC) said in a message posted on its website screenshots of which have also been widely shared on different social media groups.
The ICC microgrant for students to attend the Washington rally is being mocked online as embarrassing for the Zionists and supporters of apartheid.
Y'all. Israel supporters have to pay people to come out to their protest.AHAHAHAHAHAH this is so embarrassing for them pic.twitter.com/sRTcO2rUux
“Y’all. Israel supporters have to pay people to come out to their protest,” wrote one poster on X.
“As my GenZ son says, cringe,” wrote another.
Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC) meanwhile says it has stopped receiving any more application for the microgrant as it has "successfully allocated funding".
"Thank you for all your requests to attend the March for Israel Rally. We are pleased to announce that we have successfully allocated funding to help thousands of students attend the event", internet users clicking on the given link are told.
"The ICC Microgrant application is temporarily closed", the message on the ICC wesbite says.
