Beijing unveils world’s 1st Next-Gen Internet service at 1.2 Tbps rate

Beijing: China Wednesday November 15, 2023 launched world’s first Next Generation Internet Service that can transmit data at a rate of 1.2 Terabits per second (Tbps).
Said to be world’s fastest internet service, it covers 3,000 kilometres while linking Beijing, Wuhan and Guangzhou through an extensive optical fibre cable network, according to state news agency Xinhua.
The internet speed is said to be over ten times faster than most of the existing running internet systems in the world and it can allow users to transmit an equivalent of 150 films per second, the South China Morning Post reported.
The network, started in July with laying of optical fibre cables and officially launched on November 03, is developed in collaboration between Tsinghua University, China Mobile, Huawei Technologies, and Cernet Corporation.
The network is a part of the China Education and Research Network (Cernet) and the country’s Future Internet Technology Infrastructure (FITI), a project in progress for the past ten years.
What’s more interesting is that all of the system's software and hardware have been domestically produced.
In June 2022, Singapore had claimed a median internet speed of 207.61 Megabits per second (Mbps), the fastest at that time.
But the war for fastest internet started about 13 years ago when the United States had unveiled a plan for high-speed internet access to give the country “the fastest and most extensive wireless network in the world”.
