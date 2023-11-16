Australia defeats South Africa by 3 wickets to reach 2023 Cricket WC Final

Kolkata: Australia Thursday November 16, 2023 defeated South Africa by 3 wickets in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Second Semi Finals played at Eden Garden.
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. It however was bowled out in 49.4 overs scoring 212 runs.
Except David Miller who scored 101 runs and Heinrich Klassen who was out for 47 runs, none of the South Africa batsmen could play a big inning.
Playing next, Australia comfortably won the match reaching the target in 48th overs.
Travis Head (62 runs), David Warner (29 runs), Steve Smith (30 runs) and Josh Inglis (28 runs) were instrumental in Australia’s victory over South Africa in the cricket world cup Semi Finals.
Travis Head has been adjudged Player of the Match for all-rounder performance - he scored 62 runs and took 02 wickets.
Australia will now play against India in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday November 19, 2023.
India reached 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final after defeating New Zealand in the first Semi Final of the World Cup played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.