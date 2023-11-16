Polling for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Phase II Elections 2023 Friday

Bhopal/Raipur: Polling for all the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and 70 seats in Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held Friday November 16, 2023.
Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are being held in single phase. On the other hand, Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh is being held in two phases.
Polling for the 20 of the total 90 seats in Chhattisgarh was held in Phase I of the state elections on November 07, 2023. Polling for the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in Phase II of the state elections on Friday November 17, 2023
There are a total of 5,60,60,925 registered voters in Madhya Pradesh. Of them, 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 females and 1,373 third gender persons.
The voting in Madhya Pradesh will be held from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM at 2,049 polling stations spread across the state.
A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh where the main battle is between the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. Both the parties have fielded candidates on all the 230 seats.
Other parties contesting Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 are Samajwadi Party (SP) 71 seats, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 66 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 183 seats, while its ally Gondwana Gantantran Party, a tribal outfit, is contesting on some 45 seats.
Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is also contesting the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on couple of seats including Burhanpur and Jabalpur East.
The Congress, with 115 seats, emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 polls and formed the government with the help of BSP, SP and independent MLAs under the leadership of Kamal Nath.
However, the Congress government collapsed in March 2020 after a rebellion by now Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress MLAs loyal to him, paving the way for the return of the BJP government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Assembly elections for the total of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh are being held in two phases. Polling for the Chhattisgarh Phase 1 elections for 20 seats was held on Nov 7. Polling for the remaining 90 seats will be held in Phase 2 of Chhattisgarh state elections Friday Nov 17.
Out of the 70 Assembly seats that will go to polls Friday, 44 are General, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and 9 for Scheduled Caste candidates.
The time for voting for all 70 legislative assemblies will be from 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM with the exception of 9 polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district where voting will take place from 07:00 AM to 03:00 PM.
A total of 958 candidates, including 827 men, 130 women, and 01 transgender, are in the fray for the 70 constituencies spanning 22 districts of Chhattisgarh having a total of 1,63,14,479 registered voters.
The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are contesting on all 70 seats.
Other parties in the fray are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 44 seats, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) 62 seats, and Hamar Raj Party 33 seats.
Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Gondvana Gantantra Party are running in alliance, fielding 43 and 26 candidates, respectively.
Congress is ruling in Chhattisgarh after it removed the BJP from power which ruled the state from 2003 to 2018 for 15 long years.
The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be held on December 03, 2023. The result will also be declared on the same day.
