Israel restricts entry into Al Aqsa Mosque, Friday prayers performed outside

Occupied Jerusalem: The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) Friday November 17, 2023 restricted the entry into Al Alqsa Mosque, forcing a massive clamp down on the Weekly Special Prayer and Sermon.
Following the Israeli restrictions on Friday Prayer and Sermon in Masjid Al Aqsa, a large number of worshippers who reached one of the three holiest Mosques for Muslims, offered Friday prayers outside.
Videos shared on social media platform X showed worshippers offering prayers on the roadside near the Al Aqsa Compound.
Videos shared by Quds News Network also showed Al Aqsa Mosque giving a deserted and empty look as a large number of worshippers denied entry into the holy site prayed outside.
Empty courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem as a result of Israel's massive restrictions on the entry of worshippers to the holy site ahead of the weekly Friday prayer and sermon. pic.twitter.com/z0E83SbtCw— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 17, 2023
One of the reasons why Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas launched its “Operation al Aqsa Flood” was its repeated desecration by the Israeli Occupation Forces and illegal settlers.
Israel had earlier claimed that more than 1,400 people were killed in Hamas attack launched through sea, land and air on Oct 7, 2023.
It however revised its death toll to 1,200 saying 200 burnt dead bodies were actually of Hamas militants.
Meanwhile, Israeli launched air attacks in Jabalia Refugee Camp Friday that left at least 18 people dead.
More than 11,320 people have so far been killed in Israeli bombings on Gaza started on Oct 7. Another 152 have been killed in West Bank. More than 70 per cent of those killed in Israeli bombings are women and children.
The death toll in occupied Palestine has not been updated as all communications networks in the region are non-operational.
