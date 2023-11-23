Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 for Open Seats Starts Today

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has started from today i.e. Thursday November 23, 2023 receiving online application for Nursery School Admission 2024-25 Open Seats through its website edudel.nic.in.
Aspiring wards and their parents should note that DoE has started from today admission for Open Seats other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in Private Unaided Recognized schools of Delhi for the session 2024-25.
Delhi Nursery Admission that will start today will be for Entry Level Classes (below six years of age) i.e. for Nursery, KG and Class 1.
Last date of submission of application forms in schools is December 15, 2023, Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi said in Nursery Admission 2023 Notification released on "edudel.nic.in".
After the last date of receiving admission forms, schools will be required to upload marks (as per points system) of the registered children on the official website.
Directorate of Education Delhi (DoE) started Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 process from November 20, 2023 with the release of the admission criteria that includes age, eligibility and point system.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will publish First Selection List (including waiting list) on January 12, 2024 and Second List of selected children on January 29, 2024.
“Subsequent list of admission if any will be published on February 21, 2024”, DoE said.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) also said that the entire admission process to fill Open Seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in Private Unaided Recognized schools of Delhi will be fully online.
However, the admission in government schools will be conducted in online and offline modes both, the education department said.
• Admission Process Start: November 20, 2023
• Application form available from: November 23, 2023
• Last date of application: December 15, 2023
• Delhi Nursery Admission 1st List 2024: January 12, 2024
• Delhi Nursery Admission 2nd List 2024: January 29, 2024
The DoE meanwhile has also asked all private schools to reserve 25% seats for EWS/DG Category students and Child with Disability.
The DoE has also asked the private schools to ensure that the criterion wise break up points of all applicants are displayed on their websites.
“The criteria and their points uploaded by the schools on the website shall be available for public viewing by the parents in the scroll of the official website under head Admission Criteria 2024-25.
The DoE has also asked all private schools to conduct draw of lots in transparent manner.
“The draw of lots (if any either computerized or through slips) shall be conducted in a transparent manner in the presence of parents”, the DoE said.
“All the eligible parents of students in draw of lots will be informed at least two days in advance through website, noticeboard and email”, the DoE said.
“The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage will be maintained and retained by the respective schools”, the DoE said.
“The slips should be shown to parents before putting in the box being used for draw of lots”, the DoE said.
Parents should also note that buying prospectus is not compulsory and schools cannot force them to buy prospectus. Application form can be downloaded from the website or obtained from the schools.
“Only Rs. 25 (non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as registration fee”, DoE directed the schools.
Candidates falling under EWS, DG and CWSN categories should note that separate notification and admission schedule will be issued soon.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.