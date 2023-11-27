Watch: AI analysis says US Moon landing images are fake

[Google AI anslysis found that the U.S. Moon photos are fake, but thought images captured by Chines lunar rover are fine.]
Moscow: The analysis of some of the photos and images of the U.S. astronauts landing on the Moon using neural networks showed they are fake, Vladimir Putin was told at “Artificial Intelligence World Tour" in Moscow, and the Russian President found it interesting.
The video of the analysis result and conversation of the Russian President with the Data Research Department of Sberbank, Nikolai Gerasimhen, at the Moscow AI event is now viral.
“It (neural networks) thinks almost everything in this photo is fake”, Gerasimhen is heard explaining to Putin in the video shared by the Russian news agency, Sputnik, which is now being widely shared on different social media platforms.
Haha, some American AI said the US’ moon landing was fake, and there’s nothing wrong with the Chinese lunar rover photo. Putin said it’s “very interesting.” Many Chinese netizens find it interesting toopic.twitter.com/LdN5F0ugzP— Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) November 25, 2023
At the same time the AI analysis did not find any fault with the photos captured by Chinese lunar rover.
“Meanwhile it (the AI analysis) raises no particular questions about this photo taken by a Chinese lunar rover”, Putin is told.
China's unmanned lunar mission named Chang’e is a series of lunar probes launched by the China National Space Administration starting with the launch of Chang’e 1 in October 2007.
“It believes this one is fake?” Putin is seen in the video first touching the wing of his nose and then asking after a brief pause while pointing at the Apollo 11 images displayed on a screen.
“Yes. Look this is red", Putin was told.
Sberbank President German Gref who is seen accompanying Putin in the video then said, "This is what Google’s neural network thinks, not our analysis. So there will be no bias."
Google is the American Tech and IT giant.
“It’s surprising, but it does believe so. The neural network has analysed a lot of data including light and dark contrast, etc and then it believes the photo is synthetic”, Gerasimhen explained to Putin further at the Moscow World IT event.
“Very interesting”, the Russian President shook his head and said.
Neither the United States nor its space agency NASA have so far commented on the video.
The United States had on July 20, 1969 announced the success of its Apollo 11 Moon Mission, declaring Neil Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin are the first to land on the lunar surface.
Since their launch, various AI tools have shown “wrong” results and “false and misleading information” during analysis.
This is not the first time when questions are raised about the success of the US Moon Mission. In May this year, Elon Musk, American spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX founder and CEO of popular social media platform X, sparked a debate by his tweet about the US Moon Landing.
“They simulated the moon landing with a computer" Musk wrote, tagging a picture of CGI technology from the last century but without directly mentioning the US Apollo Moon Mission.
