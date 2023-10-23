Lunar Eclipse October 28-29, 2023 - Time and List of Cities, Countries to Watch

Mumbai: A Partial Lunar Eclipse will occur on the intervening night of October 28 and 29, 2023 and will be visible in whole of India, Saudi Arabia, America and other parts of the world.
"Though Moon will enter penumbra at midnight of 28th October, the umbral phase will start in the early hour of 29th October", Union Ministry of Science & Technology said.
"The Eclipse will be visible from all places of India around mid-night", the ministry added.
A Lunar eclipse occurs when Sun casts Earth's shadow on the Moon. For Lunar Eclipse, the Earth must be physically between the Sun and Moon with all three objects coming on the same plane of orbit.
A Lunar Eclipse can only occur during a Full Moon and when the Moon passes through all or a portion of Earth's shadow.
According to India's Ministry of Science & Technology, the partial lunar eclipse will begin at 01 hr. 05 min IST on 29th October and will end at 02h 24m IST.
The duration of the Eclipse will be 1 hour 19 minutes with very small magnitude 0.126.
The Lunar Eclipse will be visible in the region covering Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, north–eastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific Ocean.
Salat al-Khusuf (Lunar Eclipse Prayer) will be offered in India, Saudi Arabia and the other countries where the eclipse is visible. This is as per the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.
Last lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on 8 November, 2022 and it was a total eclipse. The next Lunar Eclipse visible in India will be on September 07, 2025. It will be a total Lunar eclipse.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the whole moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs only when a part of the moon comes under shadow of the Earth.
For stargazers, this is the second astral event in the month of October. The world witnessed on October 14, 2023 a partial solar eclipse billed as “the ring of fire”. Though this solar eclipse was not visible in India, people in other parts of the world were thrilled to watch this stellar phenomenon.
