AMU satellite project named after Sir Syed Ahmad Khan gets IN-SPACe nod

Aligarh Muslim University: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), working under the Department of Space, Government of India, has approved the proposal for development of "SS AMU SAT" - Aligarh Muslim University's first satellite programme.
The leading university's first satellite programme is to be named after its founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.
The "SS AMU SAT" is a Nanosatellite Project which began in November 2021 under the AMU Robo Club. The satellite is a 3U CubeSat with multiple objectives which include the study of economic growth in India's poorest districts using satellite imagery and implementation of an in-house developed image compression technology for a faster multimedia transmission.
In addition to this, the satellite will also test various satellite sub-systems that have been built in-house.
The project was submitted to IN-SPACe in January 2023, for approval, registration, frequency allocation and launch of SS AMU SAT. In September 2023, the Student Satellite Committee, chaired by Dr. P K Jain, Director (PMAD), IN-SPACe, reviewed the design and approved the proposal with a condition that AMU will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IN-SPACe for all activities from the development of the SS AMU SAT to its launch into the Lower Earth Orbit.
The project is headed by Prof. Ekram Khan, Chairman, Department of Electronics Engineering, under the leadership of Prof. M.M. Sufiyan Beg, Principal, Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology.
The students’ team which is involved in the development of the project, is led by Ms Poorti Varshney and mentored by Dr. C. A. Prabhakar (Former Project Director, ISRO) and Er. Faraz Ahmad (A 2013 batch alumnus). The project has received technical support from AMU alumni working with ISRO and several industrial experts across the globe.
The team of students comprises Kulsum Ilyas, Anant Agarwal, Tarun Singh, Rabiya, Mohammad Ali, Ilma Shah, Ahsan Waseem, Azhan Kamil, Tanu Attri, Mohd. Arquam, Kanuj Chitranshu, Munira Sultan, Atifa Saeed, Kanika, Asif Ali, Syed Muhammad Suhaib, Azam, Gulam Fareed, Samad, Varun Yadav, Mudassir Ali, Tehreem Fatima, Tarannum Zafar, Yashra, Mansha and Binish Kashif
The project is tentatively scheduled to be launched in 6 months.
