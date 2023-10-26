USA, allies lecture the World on human rights, but support Israeli crimes: Libya

[The East Libya-based Parliament also asked the government to stop oil exports to the United States and its allies if the Gaza bombings continue.]
Tripoli: The Libyan Parliament Wednesday October 25, 2023 slammed the "hypocrisy" of the United States and its allies and accused them of being "complicit" in the large-scale killing of civilians in Gaza Strip due to the relentless bombardments of the Israeli troops.
Demanding the government to expel the ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, France and Italy from Libya, the Parliament said these countries give “lecture on human rights” at the same time “support Israel in its crimes”
“We demand that the ambassadors of the states which support the Zionist entity (Israel) in its crimes leave the territory (of Libya) immediately,” the eastern-based parliament - backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar in Libya, said in a statement published on its official website.
The parliament said it denounced “in the strongest terms” the actions of “the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Italy”.
“These nations “support the Zionist entity in its crimes” in the Gaza Strip, while their leaders “lecture on human rights and the right of peoples to self-determination”, the Parliament said.
The Libyan Parliament termed the Gaza conflict as a “genocide led by the US and the West against disarmed people under blockade.”
The East Libya-based Parliament also asked the government to stop oil exports to the United States and its allies if the Gaza bombings continue.
“If the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy do not stop, we demand that the Libyan government suspend the export of oil and gas to the states that support it,” Parliamentary Spokesman Abdullah Belihaq said in the statement.
The Zionist regime in Israel has launched a relentless bombing of the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas into Israeli territory on Oct. 7.
About 8,000 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 6,546 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.
Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water, medicines and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.
About 100 Palestinians have also been killed in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the latest war in the region.
