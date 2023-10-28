120 vote for Gaza Truce Resolution at United Nations; India abstains; US, allies oppose

United Nations: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Friday October 27, 2023 adopted a resolution calling for immediate truce and ceasefire in Gaza Strip with 120 members voting in favour, 45 abstaining from voting and 14 voting against the motion.
The UN General Assembly Friday marks the first formal response of the United Nations to the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, after the UN Security Council failed on four occasions to reach consensus on any action.
The UN General Assembly adopted the major resolution, calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”.
The resolution was proposed by Jordan and backed by over 45 Member States.
The United States, Israel and 12 other countries voted against the resolution and in favour of the continued killings of the people in Palestinians. According to the Health Authorities in Gaza, more than 70% of those being killed in Israeli bombings of Gaza are children and women.
India, and some of the US allies including United Kingdom, Germany, Canada voted against the UN resolution on Gaza.
• The resolution was proposed by Jordan and backed by over 45 Member States.
• Assembly adopted a major resolution, calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”.
• The UN resolution also calls for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians held captive as well as demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.
• An amendment, proposed by Canada and backed by over 35 Member States, including the US, seeking an explicit condemnation of Hamas, did not pass, failing to get two-thirds support.
• Countries put forward arguments for and against the amendment, and explained their positions on the adopted resolution.
• Earlier in the day, several countries took the floor, reiterating the impact of the crisis on civilians and underscoring the imperative to ensure aid finally flows into the enclave as supplies of food, water and fuel reach critically low levels.
• The US declared that after the current crisis is over, “there is no going back to the status quo, as it stood on 6 October”, noting the importance of the two State solution.
• The Emergency Special Session will reconvene on Tuesday, with countries continuing their debate.
• The resolution was proposed by Jordan and backed by over 45 Member States.
• Assembly adopted a major resolution, calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”.
• The UN resolution also calls for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians held captive as well as demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.
• An amendment, proposed by Canada and backed by over 35 Member States, including the US, seeking an explicit condemnation of Hamas, did not pass, failing to get two-thirds support.
• Countries put forward arguments for and against the amendment, and explained their positions on the adopted resolution.
• Earlier in the day, several countries took the floor, reiterating the impact of the crisis on civilians and underscoring the imperative to ensure aid finally flows into the enclave as supplies of food, water and fuel reach critically low levels.
• The US declared that after the current crisis is over, “there is no going back to the status quo, as it stood on 6 October”, noting the importance of the two State solution.
• The Emergency Special Session will reconvene on Tuesday, with countries continuing their debate.
In a significant development, France – a USA ally and on the other hand open supporter of the Zionist regime in Israel, voted in favour of the UN resolution.
France’s Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière speaking after the resolution passed, said his delegation voted in favour, as “nothing justifies the killing of civilians”.
“We have to work collectively to set up a humanitarian truce because the situation in Gaza is catastrophic,” he said, noting that France has already sent an aid vessel. “The Assembly must call for the release of hostages.”
“We have a duty to prevent a worsening of the situation,” he said. “The only viable solution is a two-State solution.”
“We have to work collectively to set up a humanitarian truce because the situation in Gaza is catastrophic,” he said, noting that France has already sent an aid vessel. “The Assembly must call for the release of hostages.”
“We have a duty to prevent a worsening of the situation,” he said. “The only viable solution is a two-State solution.”
France and the United Kingdom are the two countries among a number of countries in the world witnessing strong mass protests against the Israeli targeting and killing of civilians in Gaza Strip and West Bank.
Gilad Erdan, Ambassador of Israel to the UN, said in response to the resolution passing that “today is a day that will go down in infamy”.
“We have all witnessed that the UN holds not even one ounce of legitimacy,” he said. “The UN is committed to ensuring further atrocity. According to the family of nations, Israel has no right to defend itself.”
“We have all witnessed that the UN holds not even one ounce of legitimacy,” he said. “The UN is committed to ensuring further atrocity. According to the family of nations, Israel has no right to defend itself.”
"Anyone interested in preventing violence should call on Hamas to lay down their arms, turn themselves in and return all hostages", he said.
“If this were to happen, the war would end immediately,” he said. “This is a dark day for the UN and mankind. Israel will defend itself and will do what must be done to eradicate Hamas’ capabilities and bring the hostages home.”
"Anyone interested in preventing violence should call on Hamas to lay down their arms, turn themselves in and return all hostages", he said.
“If this were to happen, the war would end immediately,” he said. “This is a dark day for the UN and mankind. Israel will defend itself and will do what must be done to eradicate Hamas’ capabilities and bring the hostages home.”
In a powerful speech rebutting Canada's explanation, Pakistan’s ambassador Munir Akram said that if Canada was being fair in its amendment it would agree to name Israel as well as Hamas.
"Not naming either side was the best choice he said, as the Jordanian resolution does", he said.
“Israel needs to be named too, if you are to be fair and equitable and just. We all know who started this. It is 50 years of Israeli occupation and the killing of Palestinians with impunity", he said.
"Not naming either side was the best choice he said, as the Jordanian resolution does", he said.
“Israel needs to be named too, if you are to be fair and equitable and just. We all know who started this. It is 50 years of Israeli occupation and the killing of Palestinians with impunity", he said.
"Israel can’t face the truth or face justice. The Israeli occupation is the original sin, not what happened on 7 October", he said.
"Israel can’t face the truth or face justice. The Israeli occupation is the original sin, not what happened on 7 October", he said.
The UN General Assembly voted against the Israeli aggression amid the US support to the far right Zionist government in the name of “right to self defense”.
However, a number of member states, led by the UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis, participating in the UN General Assembly debate condemned Israel saying its response to Hamas attack has gone beyond “right to self-defence” and that "self-defence is not license to indiscriminate and disproportionate” killings of civilian.
A: Afghanistan, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan
B: Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei
C: Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba
D: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic
E: Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea
F: France
G: Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana
H: Honduras
I: Indonesia, Iran, Ireland
J: Jordan
K: Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan
L: Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg
M: Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar
N: Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway
O: Oman
P: Pakistan, Peru, Portugal
Q: Qatar
R: Russia
S: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Syria
T: Tajikistan, Thailand, East Timor, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey
U: Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Republic of Tanzania, Uzbekistan
V: Vietnam
Y: Yemen
Z: Zimbabwe
A: Austria
C: Croatia, Czechia
F: Fiji
G: Guatemala
H: Hungary
I: Israel
M: Marshall Islands, Micronesia
N: Nauru
P: Papua New Guinea, Paraguay
T: Tonga
U: United States
A: Albania, Australia
B: Bulgaria
C: Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Canada, Cyprus
D: Denmark
E: Estonia, Ethiopia
F: Finland
G: Georgia, Germany, Greece
H: Haiti
I: Iceland, India, Iraq, Italy
J: Japan
K: Kiribati
L: Latvia, Lithuania
M: Monaco
N: Netherlands, North Macedonia
P: Palau, Panama, Philippines, Poland
R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Republic of Moldova, Romania
S: San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, South Sudan, Sweden
T: Tunisia, Tuvalu
U: Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vanuatu
Z: Zambia
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.