UNGA President to Israel: Self-defence not license to disproportionate reprisal

New York: Dennis Francis, President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Thursday October 26, 2023 joined the world leaders to condemn Israeli aggressions against the Palestinians in the guise of “self-defence”.
“The right of self-defence does not and cannot lawfully give licence to undertake indiscriminate and disproportionate reprisal”, he said addressing the UNGA Special Session held with an agenda titled “Illegal Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
“The ceaseless bombardment of the Gaza Strip by Israel and its consequences are deeply alarming”, Dennis Francis said while addressing the 10th Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
"I condemn and reject the indiscriminate targeting of innocent civilians the Gaza Strip and the scale of destruction of critical infrastructure by Israel", Dennis Francis, who had also condemned Hamas attack on Israel in his address, said.
At the same time, Dennis Francis expressed concerns over the killings of civilians, especially women and children in Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip.
"Thousands, especially children, women and the elderly are being killed, injured, maimed and forcefully displaced. Hospitals are running tragically low on basic medical supply", he said.
"The rules of war dictate that on the ground civilians and civilian installations must always be protected, at all cost", he said.
"And here in this august chamber our preeminent priority must be to protect and to save civilian lives", he said.
The President of the UN General Assembly also expressed "deep concerns" over the attacks on UN staff and aid workers.
"This is also regrettable that among the appalling loss of life are United Nations personnel upon whom this organisation depends to provide and deliver critical humanitarian support and other services to millions of Palestinians in dire need", he said.
"I express my sincere solidarity to all those who have lost their loved ones", he said.
“I joined the Secretary General in expressing my deepest condolences to the families of 35 UN staff members who have lost their life in the noble cause of humanitarian service”, he said.
“I also take this opportunity to pay tribute to the entire UNRWA staff and other humanitarian workers for their continued, unwavering and heroic efforts under these very distressing circumstances”, he said calling for immediate ceasefire and creation of humanitarian corridor for the Palestinians in Gaza.
Dennis Francis’ strongly condemnation comes two days after the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, accused the far-right Zionist regime in Israel of violating all international humanitarian laws by its relentless bombings on Gaza Strip, and indiscriminately killing civilians.
The UN Secretary General while addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC) Tuesday October 24, 2023 reminded the world that the Palestinians are suffering from more than five decades and that the Hamas attack must also be seen in this context.
On Tuesday, Queen Rania of Jordan had also slammed the Zionist regime in Israel of inulging in "butchery in the guise of self-defence".
Russia, China, Qatar, Egypt, Ireland, Croatia have already condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, saying Israeli response has "gone beyond self-defense" and is akin to "war crimes" and "collective punishment".
