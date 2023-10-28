Modi govt confused on the Palestinian question: Sharad Pawar

[Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has intensified after the military said it was “expanding operations” into the territory. Hamas says its fighters have confronted Israeli troops in various locations.]
New Delhi: President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar Saturday October 28 said the Narendra Modi government is “confused on the Palestinian issue”.
Sharad Pawar was responding to India’s decision to abstain from voting on the Gaza resolution in the United Nations General Assembly which called for a humanitarian truce between Israel and Palestinians, and demanded aid access to the Gaza Strip and protection of civilians.
Sharad Pawar said that he had "never seen such confusion" in previous governments.
“That throughout the country's history, India's policy has always been to support Palestine and not Israel”, Pawar said.
Sharad Pawar also said thousands of people are dying in Palestine and India has never supported the Israeli cause.
"There is a clear confusion in the present government," Pawar said.
Israel’s bombardment of Gaza meanwhile intensified after the military said it was “expanding operations” into the territory. Hamas says its fighters have confronted Israeli troops in various locations even as the United Nations called for “humanitarian ceasefire” in the region.
More than 8,000 people have been killed in Israel, Gaza and West Bank since October 07, 2023 when Palestinian resistance group launched what it called “Operation al Aqsa Flood” in Israel.
Prime Minister Modi was among the first world leaders to condemn the Hamas attack in just few hours. PM Modi’s condemnation was seen as open support for Israel – a policy shift.
The government however few days later through a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its Palestine policy and expressed its solidarity.
In another gesture, PM Modi spoke to Palestinian President Abbas and also sent aid for the besieged Palestinians in Gaza.
The Modi government however took another turn Friday when it abstained from voting on the UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Gaza.
This is not the first time Sharad Pawar has found faults in Modi government’s Palestine policy. He had on October 15, 2023 reminded the government about the consistent support extended to the Palestinians by all the previous governments, including the one led by BJP leader Atal Bihar Vjapayee.
