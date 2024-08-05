Novak Djokovic wins Olympics Gold at 37

Paris: In a remarkable display of grit, top seed Novak Djokovic won his first Gold Medal at the Olympics defeating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in Men’s Tennis Sunday August 04.

World No. 2 Tennis Player Novak Djokovic has won a gigantic 24 Grand Slams in his long career.

But, despite a remarkable and astonishingly long career in Men’s Tennis, one thing that the 37-yar-old Serbian Tennis Star, probably at the fag end of his career, wanted was the Olympics Gold for his country.

He finally got one in Paris Sunday.

“I put my heart, my soul, my body, my family — my everything, on the line to win Olympic Gold,” Djokovic, emotionally charged, said after the victory. “Incredible battle. Incredible fight", he added.

Novak Djokovic, who spent the most weeks atop in the rankings by any man or woman, had earlier won Summer Olympics medal in 2008. But it was a Bronze.

Djokovic is the oldest man to win the singles gold in Olympics Tennis since 1908 — and prevented Spain’s Alcaraz, who is 21, from becoming the youngest.

When the victory was his, when the gold was his, thanks to one last forehand winner, Djokovic turned toward his team in the stands — sitting in front of his wife and their two children — dropped his racket and knelt on the clay.

As emotional as ever, he cried and covered his face, then rose and grabbed a red-white-and-blue Serbian flag.

After hugs in the stands, Djokovic waved that flag.

“In the tough moments, he gave it an extra push. It hurts to lose like this", Silver medalist Alcaraz said through his own tears.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz had clashed only 20 days ago at 2024 Men’s Singles Final in Wimbledon . The title was won by the Spanish Tennis Star – his second consecutive victory in Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final against the Serbian.

