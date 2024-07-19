Maha Direct 2nd-yr B Pharm Admission 2024: Registration Starts

Students seeking admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy course (DSP 2024) for 2024-25 should note that the Online Registration started on Thuesday July 16, 2024

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2024: Online registration for the students seeking admission in DSP 2024- Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy), has started on the official website dsp2024.mahacet.org.in from Thuesday July 16, 2024.

Students seeking admission in Direct Second Year B Pharm course for the year 2024-25 should note that the last date of application is July 26, 2024.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 16 to 26, 2024.

Date and schedule of document verification: July 17 to 27, 2024

Display of DSP 2024 Provisional Merit List: July 30, 2024

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 31 to August 02, 2024

Display of DSP24 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 04, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 24 CAP Round I: Will be notified later.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be notified later

Steps to apply for Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2024

Click here to go to the official website: dsp2024.mahacet.org.in . Click on "New Registration". Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

Candidates should note facility for Online Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till July 27, 2024 up to 5.00 p.m.

Candidates should note that they can select E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Mode of document verification. E-Scrutiny Mode is new service started from this year.

E-Scrutiny Mode

Candidates who have selected E-Scrutiny Mode for document verification shall fill online application form and scan original document and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere.

Such candidate need not have to visit to EScrutiny Center for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the E Scrutiny Center through eScrutiny Mode.

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2024) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2024.

Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.

Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2023-24, 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.

