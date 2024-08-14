Steps to Check: DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2024 Round 2 Allotment

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 2 Allotment 2024: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website poly24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday August 14, 2024 the result of CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2024-25.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has confirmed date but not mentioned any exact time for the release of CAP Round 2 result today. However, the Poly 24 round 2 allotment result will be published any time by today evening.
Students should note that after the display of Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 allotment result 2024 today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seat should be done from August 16 to 20, 2024.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 2 can participate in CAP Round 3 allotment of which will be subject to vacant seat after 2nd round.
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on May 29, 2024. Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma 2024 Provisional Merit List was published on July 20, 2024.
Based on the options submitted for CAP Round 1, DTE Maharashtra had published CAP Round 1 Allotment Result on July 31, 2024. The DTE later started CAP Round 2 for the seats remaining vacant after round 1.
The DTE Maharashtra had started from August 08 to 12, 2024 CAP Round 2 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2024-25.
Candidates should also note that the seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification.
DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group, Textiles and other streams.
DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2024-25 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced.
[The featured image used here is generated by AI.]
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.