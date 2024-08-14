Steps to Check: DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2024 Round 2 Allotment

Students should note that after the display of Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 allotment result 2024 today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seat should be done from August 16 to 20, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024 2:19 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 2 Allotment 2024: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website poly24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday August 14, 2024 the result of CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2024-25.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has confirmed date but not mentioned any exact time for the release of CAP Round 2 result today. However, the Poly 24 round 2 allotment result will be published any time by today evening.

Students should note that after the display of Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 allotment result 2024 today, confirmation of the offered and allotted seat should be done from August 16 to 20, 2024.

Steps to check Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 Result 2024

Click here to go to Admission website: poly24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in . Click on "View Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 2". Enter your Application ID starting with DEN24 and Date of Birth and click on "View Allotment". Properly check college details, take printout of allotment letter, and proceed for admission confirmation.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 2 can participate in CAP Round 3 allotment of which will be subject to vacant seat after 2nd round.

Polytechnic Diploma Allotment Procedure

Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on May 29, 2024. Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma 2024 Provisional Merit List was published on July 20, 2024.

Based on the options submitted for CAP Round 1, DTE Maharashtra had published CAP Round 1 Allotment Result on July 31, 2024. The DTE later started CAP Round 2 for the seats remaining vacant after round 1.

The DTE Maharashtra had started from August 08 to 12, 2024 CAP Round 2 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in different polytechnic courses for the year 2024-25.

Candidates should also note that the seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online Registration: May 29 to July 18, 2024 (Last date originally fixed as July 25, later extended till July 09 and now till July 18.)

Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 20, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 25, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: July 31, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: August 07, 2024.

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round- II: August 08 to 12.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 2: August 14, 2024

Admission confirmation and fees acceptance: August 16 to 20, 2024

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 3: August 28, 2024

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC CAP Round 2024

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group, Textiles and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2024-25 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced.

[The featured image used here is generated by AI.]

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.