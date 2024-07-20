DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2024 Merit List Today - Direct Link

Submission of grievance, if any, after the release of DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2024 for all type of candidates is from July 21 to 23, 2024

Saturday July 20, 2024 2:28 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Admission 2024: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to publish on its official website poly24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Saturday July 20, 2024 Provisional Merit List of the candidates who have registered for Admission to First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2024-25.

Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has just mentioned date, and not specified any time to release the 2024 Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Merit List. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.

Candidates should note that the Polytechnic Merit List 2024 released today will be Provisional.

As per the notification, DTE Post Metric Diploma Polytechnic Final Merit List will be published on the DTE Maharashtra website on July 25, 2024.

Steps to check DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Merit List 2024

Click here to go to Admission website: poly24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in . Click on the link marked with "Click Here to View Candidate Provisional Merit Status" under Online System section of the home page. The Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.

Candidates should note that submission of grievance, if any, after the release of DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2024 for all types is from July 21 to 23, 2024.

Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on May 29, 2024. DTE Maharashtra released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, along with CAP Round dates.

Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as July 09, 2024. It was however extended till July 18, 2024.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online Registration: May 29 to July 18, 2024 (Last date originally fixed as July 25, later extended till July 09 and now till July 18.)

Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 20, 2024

for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 20, 2024 Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 21 to 23, 2024.

Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 25, 2024

of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 25, 2024 Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 25, 2024

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: July 26 to 29, 2024.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: July 31, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: August 07, 2024.

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC CAP Round 2024

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates. According to the notification, the CAP Round 1 allotment date is July 31, 2024.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group, Textiles and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2024-25 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced.









Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.