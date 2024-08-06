Bangladesh: Images show Muslims guarding Temples amid reports of attacks on Hindus

Responding to the reports by a section of the mainstream Indian media that Bangladeshi Hindus are being attacked amid the anti-government protests, local journalists and students have shared photos and videos showing Muslims protecting temples that have gone viral on social media.

Besides other media outlets, AajTak on its X handle not only posted reports of attacks on Hindus but it also ran a TV show having a communal and provocative title “Bangladesh mein bagawat, Hindu-on par aafat”, loosely translated as ”Hindus are in deep trouble after rebellion in Bangladesh.”

Taking note of the reports by the Indian media, Nazmul Ahasan, one of the top Bangladeshi Journalists who is currently working for Bloomberg News, posted a photo where Muslims are seen guarding a Hindu temple.

“Bangladesh’s Muslim clerics are voluntarily guarding a Hindu temple in Cumilla after reports of attacks on Hindu communities and their places of worship prompted politicians and protest leaders to call for 'resisting' those committing violence”, he wrote on social media platform X.

Photo by Billah Mamun/Facebook pic.twitter.com/DPmGQXU0AU — Nazmul Ahasan (@the_nazmul) August 5, 2024

Sharing a video posted on social media platform X, SM Ahasan Habib wrote:

“Dear all Indians, Please don’t get polarised by Modi and BJP's propaganda. They are spreading massive false news about Bangladeshi Hidnus. In reality, Muslims are protecting the temples from being attacked by criminals (sic).”

Please don’t get polarised by Modi and BJP's propaganda. They are spreading massive false news about Bangladeshi Hidnus. In reality, Muslims are protecting the temples from being attacked by criminals.#AllEyesOnBangladeshiHindus#Bangladeshwithhindus pic.twitter.com/sM336XGDAR — S M Ahsan Habib (@furioushabib01) August 5, 2024

As per his X bio, SM Ahasan Habib is a student of East Delta University Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Fact checker Mohammed Zubair has posted a video which shows a student leader appealing from a mosque to protect Hindus and maintain communal harmony.

A Special Announcement on a loudspeaker from inside the Mosque in Bangladesh.



"Dear Citizens,

We 'Students Against Discrimination' are requesting you, during this period of unrest in the country, We all must maintain communal harmony. We should protect Hindu minorities.… pic.twitter.com/LUtSVWCZee — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 5, 2024

Bangladesh is in turmoil in the wake of months of anti-government protests which forced Sheikh Hasina to resign as Prime Minister and flee the country.

After fleeing Bangladesh, Hasina is currently in India. She is reportedly in conversation with a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, to seek asylum.

Back in Bangladesh, the army chief announced the formation of an interim government even as reports of violence are still coming from some places.

Indian FM hails 'groups' protecting minorities

Commenting on the latest development in the neighbouring country, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in a briefing in Parliament expressed India's concerns over the violence against minorities in Bangladesh, at the same time praising the protection provided to the minorities.

"There are reports of violence against the minorities and their properties at various places of Bangladesh. But, the full extent of this is still not clear. "There are also reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure the protection of minorities and their well being. We welcome that", Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha.

Indian media criticized

Meanwhile, the reporting of the Indian media is being criticized as an attempt to communalize the already charged situation in the country.

Incidents of attacks on mosques and churches , and targeting of Muslims and other minority groups are occurring frequently in India since 2014 when the BJP government led by Narendra Modi came to power in New Delhi.

Opposition parties and rights activists have accused the Narendra Modi government of ignoring the communal attacks by the right wing Hindu groups.

Some leaders have even accused the BJP of patronizing the communal violence against the minorities in India. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in a Parliament speech also accused the BJP of spreading fear and inciting violence.

Various international forums, including the U.S. State Department and European Union , have also flagged attacks on minorities, mosques and churches by the right wing Hindu groups in India.

Despite this, the section of the Indian media, which is twisting the incidents in Bangladesh to suit its political masters back home, never bothered to question the attacks on minorities in India.

