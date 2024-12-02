‘Those Surviving on Envelopes…’: Owaisi blames Sajjad Nomani for poll debacle

President of All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, Sunday December 01, 2024 blamed Maulana Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani for his party candidates' defeat in the 2024 Maharashtra

Malegaon: President of All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, Sunday December 01, 2024 blamed Maulana Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani for his party candidates’ defeat in the 2024 Maharashtra.

“Siaysat nahi aati to ghar mein baitho…. Dua karo… Lekin nahi… hum ko sab hona….”

(You should sit in homes and pray as you do not have any idea of how politics works.. But, no.. you want everything under your control)

“Lifafo per palne walo … sharam se doob maro”, Asaduddin Owaisi, in his fiery self, said while addressing the party rally in Malegaon in a remark that could spark outrage.

(You the people who survive on “envelopes”… you should be ashamed of yourself)

Asaduddin Owaisi was in Malegaon to address the victory rally organised to celebrate the victory of AIMIM MLA Mufti Ismail Qasmi in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Mufti Ismail Qasmi, sitting MLA from Malegaon Central Assembly constituency, retained the seat defeating former Congress MLA Asif Shaikh by just 162 votes .

The AIMIM had fielded candidates in 16 assembly seats of Maharashtra . But, Mufti Ismail is the only one who won the elections.

Others, including AIMIM Maharashtra President and former Aurangabad MP, Imtiaz Jaleel and sitting MLA from Dhule Centre Faruk Shah , lost the polls.

While addressing the AIMIM victory rally in Malegaon today, Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Maulana Khalil ur Rahman Sajjad Nomani and blamed him for the defeat of the AIMIM candidates in the 2024 Maharashtra state elections.

“Contest the elections if you have political ambitions. If not you, bring in your son in law to contest the elections”, Owaisi said without naming the Muslim Cleric.

Maulana Kahlil ur Rahman Sajjad Nomani, is the spokesperson of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and runs a khanqah in Neral near Mumbai.

Maulana Sajjad Nomani invited the ire of various political parties, including the BJP, for releasing a list of candidates few days before the polling and asking the Muslims of Maharashtra to vote for them.

While the BJP exploited the Maulana’s call as “vote jihad”, the AIMIM candidates and other Muslims who did not find their names in the list released under the banner of Muslim Ekta Forum, accused him of playing in the hands of the communal forces.

“You gifted the BJP a handle… Based on your call, they gave the slogan “Fatwa jite ga ya bhagwa”… and the result is in front of us all. And, now you are hiding somewhere”, Owaisi said in the victory rally of Mufti Ismail who was, interestingly, one of those recommended by Maulana Sajjad Nomain.

Asaduddin Owaisi also accused the Maulana and his supporters of supressing the AIMIM leadership who he said “are the only one to stand and fight for Muslims”.

“Imtiaz Jaleel, Mufti Ismail, Faruk Shah, Nasir Siddiqui, Waris Pathan and Farooq Shabdi.. If Muslims have their leaders in Maharashtra, it is these AIMIM men.

“These are the AIMIM men who will fight if any injustice is meted to Muslims while you will prefer to confine to your homes. And, you are trying to suppress these strong voices and eliminate their leadership”, Owaisi said.

“Have you realised what damage you have done to Muslims of Maharashtra?” Owaisi asked.

Owaisi vows to make Malegaon drug free

In more than 45-minute speech, Asaduddin Owaisi also vowed to make Malegaon drugs free.

However, instead of giving a direct call to fight against drugs addiction and hooligans – the major poll planks of the AIMIM during the 2024 elections, he asked the party MLA Mufti Ismail to make sure that the city is rid of the menace.

“I know people of Malegaon have voted to make the city from drugs and hooligans. I urge my MLA Mufti Ismail to make sure that the menace is eradicated from the city”, Owaisi said.

Addressing the AIMIM rally in Malegaon, Owaisi also hit out at RSS Mohan Bhagwat who asked the Indians to give birth to at least 3 children.

Accusing the RSS Chief of playing “population politics”, Asaduddin Owaisi presented a data and claimed that the Muslim men are on top in the list of people using contraceptives.

Owaisi also said that the population of Muslims will never surpass that of Hindus who will always remain in a majority.

“The RSS always do politics on population and spread fear that Muslims will be in majority soon while the data reveals otherwise”, he said.

