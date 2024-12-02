Mehbooba Mufti compares India with Bangladesh over targeting of minorities

Former Chief Minister Jammu and Kashmir and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti compared the situations in India and Bangladesh while expressing concerns over the targeting of minorities in the two countries

Monday December 2, 2024 10:22 AM , ummid.com News Network

Jammu: Former Chief Minister Jammu and Kashmir and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti compared the situations in India and Bangladesh while expressing concerns over the targeting of minorities in the two countries.

"In Bangladesh, atrocities are being committed on Hindus. If atrocities are committed on minorities in India also, then what is the difference between India and Bangladesh? I don't find any difference between India and Bangladesh," she said while talking to reporters in Jammu.

Mehbooba Mufti was responding to questions over Sambhal Jama Masjid survey and the consequent violence in which four Muslim youths were killed in firing and petitions filed at various other places seeking survey of as many as 12 mosques.

"Today, I am afraid that the situation which was during 1947, we are being taken towards that direction. When the youth talk of jobs, they don't get it. We don't have good hospitals, education...

“They are not improving the condition of roads but are trying to demolish the mosque in search of a temple. The Sambhal incident is very unfortunate. Some were working in shops and were shot," Mehbooba Mufti said.

Party President Ms. Mehbooba Mufti ( @MehboobaMufti ) while speaking in Jammu compared India’s treatment of minorities to Bangladesh, warning against compromising the secular fabric. Cites rising communal tensions, joblessness, poor infrastructure & electoral discrepancies as… pic.twitter.com/Oym2BGRh3s — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) December 1, 2024

There are incidents of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh ever since Sheikh Hasina of Awami League was ousted from Power in August this year.

While Bangladesh official statement is that the attacks on minorities in the country are not communal, and some Hindus who were targeted during the unrest were because of political reasons.

The officials also cited attacks on Muslim supporters of Awami League, but at the same time assuring that the government is responsible for the safety and security of the minorities.

India on the other hand has scaled up its criticism of the Bangladesh administration under Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of “systematic targeting of Hindus”.

Charges and counter charges between the officials of the two countries took ugly turn last week when monk associated with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ISKCON was arrested under sedition charges.

India condemned the arrest of the ISKCON monk while Bangladesh calling it the internal matter asked India to take care of the rights of its own minorities.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.