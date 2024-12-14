Simultaneous Elections Bill to be tabled in LS Monday

The Simultaneous Elections Bill, popularly known as One Nation, One Election or ONOE Bill, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday December 16, 2024

Saturday December 14, 2024

[Ram Nath Kovind presented the report of the High Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections to President of India Droupadi Murmu.]

New Delhi: The Simultaneous Elections Bill, popularly known as One Nation, One Election or ONOE Bill, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday December 16, 2024.

The Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday, and is now set to be introduced in the lower house of the Indian Parliament on Monday during the ongoing Winter Session, as per the list of business for the day.

The government had announced the formation of the high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to study the proposal of ‘One Nation, One Election’ on September 01, 2023 .

The ONOE Panel submitted its report to the Union Cabinet on September 18, 2024. The Panel in its 322-page report, advocated for simultaneous elections or one nation one elections.

The Cabinet has now tasked Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to introduce the Bill based on the Kovind Panel report in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to the government sources, Meghwal will table The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill - the two draft legislations aimed to enable simultaneous elections across the country.

The Congress and other opposition parties are against the idea. They are of the view that the proposal is actually aimed at bringing "one party" rule in the country.

