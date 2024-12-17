One Nation One Election Bill referred to JPC



Tuesday December 17, 2024 1:10 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Tuesday introduced The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, also referred as the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, requesting the Speaker to refer it to Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

The Law Minister requested the Speaker to refer the One Nation One Election Bill amidst a strong protest by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other opposition party.

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will now form the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to further study the Bill.

The Simultaneous Elections Bill, popularly known as

The One Nation, One Election or ONOE Bill also known as Simultaneous Elections Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday.

The government had announced the formation of a high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to study the proposal of ‘One Nation, One Election’ on September 01, 2023 .

The ONOE Panel submitted its report to the Union Cabinet on September 18, 2024. The Panel in its 322-page report, advocated for simultaneous elections or one nation one elections.

'Withdraw the Bill'

The government asked the Speaker to refer the Bill to the Parliamentary Panel even as the Congress demanded its "withdrawal".

Opposing the introduction of the Bill, Congress MP Manish Tewari said the proposal is "beyond this House's legislative competence" and demanded it must be "withdrawn immediately".

"Beyond the 7th Schedule of the Constitution lies the basic structure doctrine, which outlines certain features of the Indian Constitution that even the amending powers of this House cannot alter", he said as the Bill was moved in the Lok Sabha.

"One of these essential features is federalism and the structure of our democracy. Therefore, the Bills moved by the Union Law Minister constitute a direct assault on the basic structure of the Constitution", he added.

While opposing the Bill, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi called it a violation of the right to self-governance and parliamentary democracy.

“The principle of federalism means that states are not mere appendages of the centre,” he said.

Owaisi argued that Parliament lacked the competence to enact such a law and claimed, “This bill has been brought in only to massage the ego of the supreme leader.”

"Impractical"

While opposing the One Nation One Election Bill, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the proposal is impractical as the government can't hold simultaneous elections in four states and talks about nationwide polls.

"How can they (government) conduct 'One Nation, One Election'? Elections happened in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand in the span of 2-3 months, and they could not conduct those elections together. How will they conduct simultaneous polls?"

Union Minister Giriraj Singh however supported the Bill saying, "The entire parliament and opposition should come together on the Bill. This is not a new bill. Until 1966, the idea of One Nation, One Election was being followed."

