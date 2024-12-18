Amit Shah’s ‘Ambedkar’ remark sparks huge protest



Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark about Dr BR Ambedkar has sparked a huge protest in and outside the Parliament

Wednesday December 18, 2024 4:57 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark about Dr BR Ambedkar has sparked a huge protest in and outside the Parliament.

While MPs carried Dr Ambedkar’s photos and placards demanding Amit Shah’s resignation as Home Minister, Trinamool Congress (TMS) moved a Privilege Motion against him.

"Baba saheb ka apmaan, nahi sahe ga Hindustan", the protesters asserted.

[India will never tolerate insutl to Baba Saheb]

"Baba saheb" is the title people who revere Dr BR Ambedkar use out of respect for him.

"It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar", Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha while speaking during the Winter Session of the Parliament debate to mark 75 years of the Constitution.

"If they took God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven," he said.

Watch Video

Privilege Notice Against Amit Shah

Accusing Amit Shah of undermining the legacy of the Constitution's architect and Parliament's dignity, leader of the Trinamool Congress in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, moved the privilege notice against him.

Earlier, the opposition MPs cutting across the party lines gathered outside the Parliament building and demanded apology from Amit Shah.

Slamming Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Malikarjun Kharge, said PM Modi should have removed Amit Shah from the cabinet by now.

"These people do not believe in the Constitution. They talk about Manusmriti...PM Modi made 6 tweets to defend Amit Shah. What was the need for this? If someone says wrong about BR Ambedkar, he should be removed from the cabinet. But they are friends and are supporting each other's sins", Kharge said.

"Amit Shah is not fashion. He is spirit of out soul", protesters said.

"Amit Shah has gone insane. His tone and tenor reeks of sheer arrogance and he is drunk with power", Priyank Kharge, Congress leader and a minister in Karnataka said.

"The manner in which Amit Shah spoke in the Parliament yesterday, he displayed insolence", Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray said.

"Who are you? Ambedkar ji is a personality not bound by any side. The manner in which BJP is insulting someone who gave us the Constitution is not acceptable to us", he added.

Meawhile, there are reports of protests from different parts of the country against Amit Shah's remarks.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.