‘Laapataa Ladies’ out of Oscar 2025 race

India’s official Oscar 2025 entry ‘Laapataa Ladies’ missed the inclusion in the list of films shortlisted for the prestigious Academy Awards

Wednesday December 18, 2024 12:44 PM , ummid.com News Network

Oscar Shortlist 2025: India’s official Oscar 2025 entry ‘Laapataa Ladies’ missed the inclusion in the list of films shortlisted for the prestigious Academy Awards.

'Laapataa Ladies' was selected by Film Federation of India (FFI) as India's entry for the Best Foreign Film Category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Laapataa Ladies chronicles the story of two young newlywed brides, who got exchanged during a train ride to their husband’s homes.

As many as 29 films, including 12 Hindi, 6 Tamil and 4 Malayalam films, were vying for the honour of being India’s official entry for 97th Oscar ceremony.

The film federation finally zeroed down on Laapataa Ladies and confirmed it as India's Oscar entry. It has however been failed to get a place in the Oscar shortlist of 15 for the final round.

Oscar Shortlist 2025

However, British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's 'Santosh', representing UK has made it to list. 'Santosh' cast included Indian actors Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar.

The film, which marks Suri's feature directorial debut, revolves around a newly widowed housewife (Goswami) who inherits her late husband's job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl's murder.

The other films in the Oscar shortlist are Emilia Pérez (France), I'm Still Here (Brazil), Universal Language (Canada), Waves (Czech Republic), The Girl with the Needle (Denmark), and The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany).

The other contenders in the category are Touch (Iceland), Kneecap (Ireland), Vermiglio (Italy), Flow (Latvia), Armand (Norway), From Ground Zero (Palestine), Dahomey (Senegal), and How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies (Thailand).

According to the Academy, 85 countries or regions had submitted films that were eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the 97th Academy Awards.

The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025.

