Jamia ranks 416th World’s Most Sustainable University

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been ranked as the 416th Most Sustainable University in the World in the recently released UI GreenMetric World University Rankings

Thursday December 19, 2024 1:26 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been ranked as the 416th Most Sustainable University in the World in the recently released UI GreenMetric World University Rankings.

This is an improvement from last year when JMI stood at 437th rank worldwide. Within India, JMI has been ranked at the 13th position.

Vice Chancellor JMI, Prof Mazhar Asif congratulated the university, calling it a significant step towards sustainability-focused ranking that factors-in JMI’s environmentally-friendly policies and actions.

Registrar JMI, Prof Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi credited the ranking to the efforts of the faculty members, staff and students who remain committed to keeping the university campus clean and green.

The coveted ‘UI GreenMetric World University Rankings’ which is a non-profit initiative of University of Indonesia since 2010, received applications from 1,477 universities across 95 countries.

Some key performance indicators of the ranking include:

The ratio of open space area to total area, total area on campus covered in forest and planted vegetation, the total open space area divided by total campus population

Percentage of university budget for sustainability efforts, campus facilities for disabled

Special needs and maternity care, security and safety facilities, infrastructure facilities for students

Academics and administrative staffs’ wellbeing

Conservation of plant (flora), Animal (fauna), or wildlife, genetic resources for food and agriculture secured in either medium or long-term conservation facilities.

Notably, JMI’s attention to the use of energy and climate change issues secured the highest score in this ranking.

"This parameter saw excellent performance of the university in terms of – energy efficient appliances usage, smart building implementation and the number of renewable energy sources on campus, elements of green building implementation as reflected in all construction and renovation policies, among others", the university said.

JMI scored highly in other two parameters of the ranking - Waste treatment and recycling activities and water conservation program and implementation.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Asif expressing his happiness over this impressive performance said that he hoped that the university will continue to strive towards becoming a role-model of a sustainable and environment-friendly campus.

