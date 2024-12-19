CAT 2024 Result: Direct Link to Check

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the Final Answer Keys of CAT 2024 (Common Admission Test 2024), and soon later released CAT result on its website iimcat.ac.in

Thursday December 19, 2024 11:54 PM , ummid.com News Network



IIM CAT 2024 Result: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the Final Answer Keys of CAT 2024 (Common Admission Test 2024), and soon later released CAT result on its website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024 Timeline

CAT 2024 was conducted on November 24 across 170 cities with 2.93 lakh participants. It featured 68 questions divided into three sections: VARC, DILR, and QA.

The IIM Calcutta had released the CAT Provisional Answer Key on November 29, 2024.

Candidates were given a chance to raise objection if any till 11:55 PM on December 05, 2024.

CAT Final Answer Key was released on Tuesday December 17, 2024.

CAT 2024 Result declared today i.e. Thursday December 19, 2024

CAT result is prepared based on the final answer key. As IIM Calcutta has already released CAT 2024 Final answer key, and the result late in the evening Thursday.

Candidates can check their CAT score and result at "iimcat.ac.in" following the steps given below.

Steps to check CAT Result

Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in. Click on log-in button under Registered Candidates link Enter user ID and password Type the 7 chracter code shown in the image Log in and click on the relevant link to download CAT 2024 score in PDF.

According to the CAT result released today a total of 14 candidates have scored 100 percentile and are CAT 2024 toppers.

The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

CAT 2023 Toppers

Common Admission Test in 2023 (CAT 2023) was held on November 26, 2023. The answer key was released on December 05 whereas the CAT 2023 result was published on December 22, 2023.

According to the CAT 2023 Merit List releases by The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), 14 candidates had scored 100 percentile and were declared as CAT Toppers.

Besides the CAT toppers, as many as 29 candidates – 28 males and 01 female, had scored 99.99 percentile in 2023.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.