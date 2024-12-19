CAT 2024 Result: Direct Link to Check

IIM CAT 2024 Result: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the Final Answer Keys of CAT 2024 (Common Admission Test 2024), and soon later released CAT result on its website iimcat.ac.in.
CAT result is prepared based on the final answer key. As IIM Calcutta has already released CAT 2024 Final answer key, and the result late in the evening Thursday.
Candidates can check their CAT score and result at "iimcat.ac.in" following the steps given below.
According to the CAT result released today a total of 14 candidates have scored 100 percentile and are CAT 2024 toppers.
The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.
Common Admission Test in 2023 (CAT 2023) was held on November 26, 2023. The answer key was released on December 05 whereas the CAT 2023 result was published on December 22, 2023.
According to the CAT 2023 Merit List releases by The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), 14 candidates had scored 100 percentile and were declared as CAT Toppers.
Besides the CAT toppers, as many as 29 candidates – 28 males and 01 female, had scored 99.99 percentile in 2023.
