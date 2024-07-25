Signal Iduna Park, Euro 2024 SF venue, best football stadium in Europe

Signal Iduna Park located Dortmund in Germany's in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region, one of the Euro 2024 venues, has been adjudged the best football stadium in Europe

Thursday July 25, 2024 8:02 PM , ummid.com Sports Desk

Signal Iduna Park located Dortmund in Germany's in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region, one of the Euro 2024 venues, has been adjudged the best football stadium in Europe.

The Euro Cup 2024 Semi Final played between England vs Netherlands on July 11 was held in Signal Iduna Park football staidum. The match was won by England 2-1 .

According to the list of best football stadiums in Europe released by Stasher, Signal Iduna Park stadium secured the top rank with a score of 5.94.

List of 5 best football stadiums in Europe

Signal Iduna Park Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Camp Nou Old Trafford San Siro

Known for its famous yellow-wall and electric atmosphere, Signal Iduna Park scores well in all categories, with a large capacity (81,365), reasonable average ticket prices (35€), and good accessibility.

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium comes in second. With a high capacity (81,044) and outstanding disabled access, it also offers cheap pints (2.5€) and great reviews (4.6/5).

Barcelona's Camp Nou is third, just losing out to its Spanish rival. It may be the largest stadium in the list (99,354) but it still has great disabled access and public transport.

The factors based on which the football stadium ranking is adjudged are capacity, how attractive the stadium is, atmosphere generated by fans, and how iconic the stadium which is decided by famous matches and players who have played at the stadium regularly.

5 worst football stadiums in Europe

Germany tops and tails this list, with Leverkusen's Bay Arena coming 50th on the list.

46. Stadium of Light, England

47. Estadio El Madrigal, Spain

48. King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

49. Ljudski Vrt, Slovenia

50. Bay Arena, Germany

According to another ranking released earlier on these factors, Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu is world's best football stadium in the list of 20 which placed Signal Iduna Park at the 4th position.

On the other hand, Wembley Stadium remains one of the most iconic stadiums in football, home to the FA Cup final and many of England's matches.



Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.